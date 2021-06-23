Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon; Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .A low pressure system will remain off the coast with unstable southerly flow over the region. Scattered thunderstorms are expected over central and northeast Oregon during the afternoon and evening hours...ending after midnight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611 AND OR640 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District and 640 Central Mountains of Oregon. * IMPACTS...Numerous lightning starts will be possible owing to the potential for scattered storms after a period of hot and dry conditions. Additionally, locally breezy winds and low relative humidity values will continue. Extremely hot temperatures and low RH conditions will follow this weekend into early next week. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL of 3, storms capable of LAL 4 possible. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible with gusts to 45 mph in stronger thunderstorms.