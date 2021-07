A tragedy was averted on June 26 thanks to the quick response of one of the 100th Precinct’s finest. At approximately 7:30 pm.m on Saturday, June 26, well after the last lifeguards had gone home for the day, beachgoers alerted officers to a swimmer in distress just off the shore near Beach 86th Street. Thinking fast, Officer Ryan McCrain – one of the additional officers assigned to the 100th Precinct’s summer detail – charged into the ocean and grabbed ahold of the swimmer before managing to pull the individual back up onto the sand.