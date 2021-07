TONIGHT: We currently have some showers and thunderstorms in the area. Rain showers are lining up in the Central Idaho Mountains and two good sized, heavy thunderstorms are right on Rexburg, and Malad City/Preston. These heavier thunderstorms have strong wind gusts and hail with them. All storms are moving up toward the northeast at a good steady rate. We do have breezy conditions through the area, but it can be very gusty up to 40 and 50 mph underneath these storms. Temperatures tonight should drop down to the 60's and the rain will look to continue overnight tonight into tomorrow morning.