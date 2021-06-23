Cancel
SCCG Management, Kinectify launch KYC/AML solutions for gaming industry

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKinectify and SCCG Management have partnered to bring Kinectify’s new KYC and AML tools to the gaming industry. Designed by AML practitioners, Kinectify enables organisations to know each customer and vendor, streamline workflows, and centralise information. Kinectify, a US-based company, has developed AML and KYC software to centralise risk management information and automate processes. Kinectify’s leadership includes gaming AML practitioners and executives from a range of high-risk industries.

