SCCG Management, Kinectify launch KYC/AML solutions for gaming industry

Parking management systems are being increasingly implemented across parking spaces in hospitals, malls, airports, etc., for helping individuals identify empty parking spaces, assist in parking, and calculate parking fare amongst others. The common elements involved in parking management systems include payment management, parking enforcement, access controls and reporting. Parking of vehicles, especially four wheelers, is a growing concern amongst individuals. The lack of awareness about available parking spaces in various locations is causing mismanagement in vehicular traffic in both developing and developed countries. In the U.S., for instance, studies show that there were approximately 2 million parking spaces in Philadelphia, while New York had 1.8 million spaces. Jackson city in the U.S. had over 100,000 parking spaces for a population of around 10,000 individuals. Hence, rather than a shortage in parking spaces, real-time data regarding the availability of vacant parking spot is the need of the hour for avoiding parking-related issues. Real-time parking management solutions, which are able to cater to these demands are witnessing accelerating demand and thus, contributing toward the growth of global parking management solution market.