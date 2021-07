Will Smith didn’t have the best start to his Braves career; after battling COVID-19 before getting off to a slow start in a shortened 2020 season, Atlanta fans were feeling a little bit of buyer’s remorse when he got off to another slow start in 2021. Smith finished 2020 with a 4.50 ERA over 16 innings and didn’t record a single save. His FIP was also pretty worrisome, sitting at a massive 7.38. Relief pitchers typically don’t get huge contracts as Smith did, so his three-year, $40 million deal was in danger of becoming an albatross very soon. Thankfully, at least for now, he has finally started holding up his end of the bargain. Take a look at his last seven appearances.