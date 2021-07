With orders to stay indoors, and residents working at home and boards tasked with deciding on how to run their buildings making important decisions on how to avoid spreading the deadly virus, heightened tensions and heated moments between shareholders and owners and their boards naturally reached new levels. One of the tools used to engage in cooperative and condominium war games—requesting the inspection of the corporate books and records and the minutes of the meetings—reached new levels of creativity calling for an update of our prior article on the subject.