Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The government unveils strategy to end rough sleeping

By Marc da Silva
propertyindustryeye.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government has reiterated its commitment to end rough sleeping for good through a joined-up approach with local partners to treating the underlying causes. Speaking with council and charity leaders yesterday, housing secretary Robert Jenrick set out government plans to build on the ‘Everyone In’ programme through a renewed focus on cross-agency cooperation involving local NHS trusts, Public Health England and councils to tackle the complex root causes of rough sleeping.

propertyindustryeye.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Government#Nhs#Public Health England#Parliament#The Home Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Housing
Related
HealthTelegraph

End the ‘madness’ of isolating children, Government warned

Britain needs to end bubbles and self-isolation from schools as soon as possible, the new Children’s Commissioner has said as she warns of "trauma" being inflicted on a generation of children. In her first major interview since being appointed, Dame Rachel de Souza called for urgent action to help get...
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

Government accused of ‘kicking can down the line’ for homeowners

Homeowners in England and Wales will soon get 15 years to legally challenge ‘shoddy’ building work in light of the cladding crisis, the housing secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed yesterday. The Building Safety Bill would increase the current six-year period in which legal action can be brought against developers. The change...
HomelessThe Guardian

Rise in women sleeping rough is hidden crisis in England, charities warn

Growing numbers of women are reporting as homeless in England as figures show rough sleeping in London has risen by 35% in five years. More than 11,000 people were counted sleeping rough in the capital from April 2020 to March 2021, a 3% increase on the previous year, despite the push to get “everyone in” last spring. The homelessness charity Crisis described the figures as “dreadful” and said it showed progress resulting from the push to house people in hotels at the start of the pandemic was “in imminent danger of being lost”.
Public Healthpropertyindustryeye.com

Greater ‘support and clarity’ needed ahead of easing measures on 19 July

Boris Johnson has confirmed that it is “very likely” that people will be able to return to pre-pandemic life on 19 July, but the government must provide further support and clarity for businesses if it adopts what the prime minister has described as a “cautious but irreversible approach” to lifting the remaining coronavirus restrictions, according to tax and advisory firm Blick Rothenberg.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UK government announces high-tech lab to boost 5G diversification strategy

Since its decision to ban equipment from so-called ‘at-risk’ suppliers such as Huawei from the infrastructures of communications operators, the UK government has talked a good game in waning more diversity in 5G technology supply, and is now putting its money where its mouth is by funding a new laboratory to speed up the development of 5G communication kit.
Public Healthpropertyindustryeye.com

Face masks set to be voluntary for estate agents

Estate agents will no longer be required to wear a mask when working at an on site work location – when visiting a property or in the office – after 19 July, the government has confirmed. The housing secretary Robert Jenrick told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show yesterday that people,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hines Unveils Ambitious New ESG Strategy, Building On Six-Decade Commitment To Sustainability And Placemaking

HOUSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hines, the international real estate firm, has unveiled an ambitious new ESG strategy to elevate its commitments to environmental, social and governance issues, with a particular focus on the climate emergency, by accelerating its efforts to lead the industry in decarbonization of the built environment. The strategy underscores that the firm's work which should benefit both planet and people and that making a positive impact in the communities Hines serves is an important part of its mission.
Lawpropertyindustryeye.com

New Bill ‘will ensure high standards of safety for people’s homes’

The Building Safety Bill, which been published today, will create lasting generational change and set out a clear pathway for the future on how residential buildings should be constructed and maintained, according to Robert Jenrick. The housing secretary will today outline the next key step in an extensive overhaul to...
U.S. Politicswashingtonexec.com

WATCH: Stan Soloway of Celero Strategies on Government’s DE&I Efforts

WashingtonExec’s Rachel Kirkland interviews thought leader Stan Soloway of Celero Strategies about how the current administration is approaching diversity, equity and inclusion. He addresses areas where government can look at closing economic gaps, and he discusses issues involved in ensuring funds and programs intended to assist underserved communities are achieving their purpose.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People could be charged for lateral flow tests from next month, government reveals

People could be charged for lateral flow tests from next month, under plans being considered by the government.The tests are only guaranteed to be free until the end of July, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has revealed.“A statement will be forthcoming about whether or not it will be extended beyond that,” a spokesperson told The Independent.Labour immediately condemned the looming rethink, saying it “beggars belief” with a third Covid wave underway and infections set to surge in the weeks to come.The potential U-turn comes just three months after the launch of a high-profile campaign urging everybody to...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

'How can the government sleep at night?' Travellers tell of 'prison like' conditions at £1,750 quarantine hotel as they share images of 'inedible' food served in polystyrene boxes

Travellers have shared images of the 'inedible' food being served at a £1,750 quarantine hotel in central London and told how they are being held in 'prison-like' conditions and deprived of exercise. President Hotel, in Guilford Road, London, is described on its own website as the 'perfect base' that allows...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Uganda's Traders Sleep Rough As Covid Lockdown Drags On

As evening falls in the Ugandan capital, traders at the country's biggest market prepare for another long, cold night's sleep between the fruit and vegetable stalls, forbidden from returning home. Under a strict 42-day coronavirus lockdown imposed on June 18, vendors at Nakasero market in downtown Kampala were allowed to...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Welsh Government unveils plan for reforming the UK

The UK Government has acted “without regard” for the devolved nations and continuing to do so will strengthen the case for the break-up of the Union, Mark Drakeford has said. The Welsh First Minister said the United Kingdom has “never been this fragile”, as his Government prepares to unveil its...
ImmigrationPosted by
newschain

Asylum reforms: What do we know so far?

Earlier this year, Home Secretary Priti Patel vowed to tackle “illegal migration head-on” as she announced the “most significant overhaul of our asylum system in decades”. The Government insists the plan will be “fair but firm” and will put those with a genuine need for refuge at the heart of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy