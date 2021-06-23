The government unveils strategy to end rough sleeping
The government has reiterated its commitment to end rough sleeping for good through a joined-up approach with local partners to treating the underlying causes. Speaking with council and charity leaders yesterday, housing secretary Robert Jenrick set out government plans to build on the ‘Everyone In’ programme through a renewed focus on cross-agency cooperation involving local NHS trusts, Public Health England and councils to tackle the complex root causes of rough sleeping.propertyindustryeye.com