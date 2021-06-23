Letters to the editor, June 23

An article last week was about Jackson’s eternal housing problems for anyone less than a millionaire. Much is said about it, but little is done. A common saying attributed to local landowners is “Hey, if they’ll pay me $1,600 for an apartment, why not charge it!” Great. Then the person renting has to either be well off in the first place or work two jobs to overcome the huge dent in their paychecks. Builders don’t want to build for the working stiffs; why, when there is more to be made with the big bucks people?