Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, WY

Letters to the editor, June 23

Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 11 days ago

An article last week was about Jackson’s eternal housing problems for anyone less than a millionaire. Much is said about it, but little is done. A common saying attributed to local landowners is “Hey, if they’ll pay me $1,600 for an apartment, why not charge it!” Great. Then the person renting has to either be well off in the first place or work two jobs to overcome the huge dent in their paychecks. Builders don’t want to build for the working stiffs; why, when there is more to be made with the big bucks people?

www.jhnewsandguide.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, WY
Health
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accidents#Covid#American#News Guide#Scouts Bsa#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Could a 4th stimulus check still be on the table in 2021? Here's the scoop

What is the chance that Americans will see a fourth stimulus payment before the end of the year? On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the odds are somewhat unlikely, stating that President Joe Biden has already proposed "what he thinks is going to be the most effective for the short term" in getting the economy to move forward. Congress is still hammering out and negotiating the details of the next two stimulus packages.
Public HealthNBC San Diego

How Federally Guaranteed Health Care for Native Americans Works in the U.S.

American Indians and Alaska Natives are entitled to federally funded health care under treaties negotiated between tribal nations and the U.S. government. But according to a 2018 report from the independent and bipartisan Commission on Civil Rights, the U.S. government has not adequately funded these programs, leaving many indigenous communities without the ability to provide quality care.
Idaho StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Ruling goes against US sheep experimental station in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials and a sheep industry group have filed notices to appeal a federal court ruling involving an eastern Idaho sheep research facility long targeted by environmental groups concerned about the potential harm to grizzly bears and other wildlife. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

US fighter jets respond to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii

US fighter jets have responded to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii for a second time.Armed F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled in response to the Russian “Bear” bombers heading for Hawaii during a naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the US state.Two stealth fighters from the Hawaii Air National Guard took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday but did not intercept the Russian bombers, said US officials.And the bombers, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare, did not continue their flight path towards the islands.Three F-22s and a KC-135 were also launched the previous Sunday when the...
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Teton County named 13th healthiest in county, but inequality limits community health

There are 3,143 counties and county equivalents (parishes, independent cities and the like) in the United States. Out of that immense number, Teton County has been ranked the 13th healthiest by U.S. News and World Report, a publication that ranks a plethora of things from colleges to mutual funds. In that latest ranking, which was recently released, the county scored well in many categories, but the numbers showed several concerning trends that are dragging community health lower.
Utah StateKEYT

Visitors turned away as national park fills up in Utah

Imagine traveling across the country to visit one of the most stunning national parks in the United States only to find it’s too crowded to get inside. That’s what happened to Elise Brandenburg of Greenville, South Carolina, when she and her family arrived at Arches National Park in southeastern Utah in late June. She had her kids out the door by 7:30 a.m.
AdvocacyTahlequah Daily Press

Cherokee Nation signs pact with Vian to donate ticketing fees back to municipality

The Cherokee Nation has signed an agreement with the town of Vian to donate revenue from traffic and misdemeanor citations back to the municipality. In May, the Council of the Cherokee Nation unanimously approved granting authority to enter these agreements, which are intended to ensure city municipalities do not lose funding sources after the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, and the subsequent Hogner ruling, recognized the Cherokee Nation reservation remains intact and that the state of Oklahoma does not have jurisdiction on its land. Since the ruling, local fines and fees against tribal citizens have been sent to the Cherokee Nation.
PoliticsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

July 4, Juneteenth and the meaning of national holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress formally endorsed the Declaration of Independence. Celebrations ensued: parades and public readings, bonfires and candles and the firing of 13 musket rounds, one for each of the original states. Nearly a century passed before the country that would become...
Politicssaltlakemagazine.com

July 4 Fireworks Restrictions: Yes, Wildfire Danger Is Really That Bad

I know. I know. You want to be able to light fireworks off with your friends and family this Independence Day. And, let’s be honest, no one is going to stop you. While some cities have heavier fireworks restrictions in place than others, there is no blanket ban on fireworks in Utah (unless you’re on public lands). For the most part, unless your town has unique restrictions, you’re in the clear as long as you light them off during July 2–5 (or July 22-25 for the Pioneer Day holiday).
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

Nevada to seek federal assistance for vaccine outreach effort in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced that Nevada is asking for federal assistance to help with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and delta variant cases. Sisolak on Thursday said the state is working with federal agencies to request more support to aid in "Get Out the Vaccine" efforts in Southern Nevada, after the White House announced its intention to create 'surge teams' within the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
TravelNews-Democrat

Flag-waving tourist who ran across Old Faithful is banned from Yellowstone, park says

Tourists waiting for the iconic Old Faithful geyser to erupt got a different sight: a man running through the area while waving an American flag. A 37-year-old traveled more than 2,000 from Maine to Yellowstone National Park last July, park officials said. While he was there, he ran through the Old Faithful thermal area multiple times to get the attention of tourists, the National Park Service said.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
WildlifeBismarck Tribune

Conservationists aflutter about projects to protect Dakota skipper

It's Christmas in July for the Dakota skipper, a yellow-beige butterfly that crawls up bunchgrass this time of year and flutters about the coneflowers blooming across the rolling plains. While it slurps up nectar, surveyors working with energy companies and conservation groups scour the hills -- carefully -- to document...
TravelKeene Sentinel

NOAA designates part of Lake Michigan as sanctuary for shipwrecks

The Great Lakes hold more than 80 percent of the United States’ freshwater. Now, 962 square miles of Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan have become protected waters — and not for the reason you might think. Although the lake provides a habitat for a diverse group of plants, fish, amphibians and other...
Congress & Courtsazbex.com

Legislature Set to OK $200M in Water Supply Funding

A $200M plan to fund water project in regions lacking proper supplies appears likely to pass the Arizona Legislature. The funding is intended to aid water supply and conservation projects and help meet long-term water needs. Proposed as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, the Senate approved the measure...
PoliticsKTVZ

Washington Daybook

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jul. 02. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook...