The housing market is white-hot right now! Home prices are way up over last year, and 50% of homes are selling for more than the asking price — $20,000, $50,000, even $100,000 or more in some cases. That’s causing buyers everywhere to do some insane things to get the houses they want. More than half made an offer last year without seeing the house in person. Many are even willing to skip a home inspection if it will get their offer accepted. In case you’re wondering, both are really bad ideas.