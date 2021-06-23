Loaf recruits Adyen to revamp its payments setup and enhance customer experience

Jul. 4—The past year has turned almost every business on its head, leading to a rise in remote working and wider digital transformation initiatives. IT teams have worked hard to ensure that the backend infrastructure is available and secure at all times. Today, even as the proliferation of vaccines grant us the hope of returning to normal, independent surveys have revealed that most people do not want to go back to physical offices. Working from home as an alternative working model is here to stay, so the Workplace Revolution is well and truly upon us.