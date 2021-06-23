Loaf recruits Adyen to revamp its payments setup and enhance customer experience
Furniture brand Loaf has selected Adyen to help consolidate its payment services and deliver an improved customer experience. According to the press release, Loaf had previously been working with a traditional payment ecosystem, engaging with different partners to provide payment processing and acquiring services, as well as having standalone payment terminals in-store. However, with this old model, Loaf found that there were limits to creating a unified experience for customers when it came to managing payments.thepaypers.com