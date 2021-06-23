Worldline launches omnichannel payments offering for hospitality industry

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - French payments elephant Worldline is crossing the Alps. The $26 billion group is purchasing here 80% of the merchant business of BNP Paribas’ Italian unit BNL, valued at 220 million euros including debt. That’s 22 times the target’s expected EBITDA of nearly 10 million euros this year, higher than Worldline’s own 18 times multiple, but broadly in line with that of Italian market leader Nexi. And, after factoring in just half of expected cost and revenue savings of 15 million euros, the metric falls to a more reasonable 15 times, the company reckons.