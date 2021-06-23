Worldline launches omnichannel payments offering for hospitality industry
UK-based payments and transactional services provider Worldline has launched WL Hospitality Suite. WL Hospitality Suite is a full-service offering for the hotel industry, supporting and enabling hotels to deliver an omnichannel experience for their guests. The WL Hospitality Suite will offer a range of cloud-based payment capabilities, integrated into the hotel’s Property Management System. Through to tokenization, the suite responds to all the omnichannel requirements of a hotel. In addition, card and online acceptance, acquiring services, dynamic currency conversion, along with Worldline terminals, are included within the Suite.thepaypers.com