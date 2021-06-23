Charlotte-based THR3EFOLD launches digital platform for ethical manufacturing in fashion industry

"I always felt there was a better way to do what we are doing," says Dustin Winegardner, co-founder and managing director of local sustainable apparel brand Arvin Goods. "As I learned more and more about the impacts of the apparel industry, and then how easily adaptable alternative materials are, it seemed like a no-brainer," he said. "After presenting it as a solution to other clients, and not seeing the quick action that I thought was needed, we decided to go about it ourselves."