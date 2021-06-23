Charlotte-based THR3EFOLD launches digital platform for ethical manufacturing in fashion industry
Jessica Kelly's dream of building a platform for ethically sourced brands and manufacturers around the world has come to fruition. Earlier this month during a virtual event, Kelly's startup THR3EFOLD launched its ethical manufacturing platform to the public. Kelly began her work on THR3EFOLD in 2016 in New York City. The startup is a software-as-a-service platform that helps brands build sustainable fashion by connecting to ethical factories around the world.www.bizjournals.com