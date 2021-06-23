Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte-based THR3EFOLD launches digital platform for ethical manufacturing in fashion industry

By Elise Franco
Posted by 
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jessica Kelly's dream of building a platform for ethically sourced brands and manufacturers around the world has come to fruition. Earlier this month during a virtual event, Kelly's startup THR3EFOLD launched its ethical manufacturing platform to the public. Kelly began her work on THR3EFOLD in 2016 in New York City. The startup is a software-as-a-service platform that helps brands build sustainable fashion by connecting to ethical factories around the world.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Business
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Industry#Sustainable Fashion#Software Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
Country
India
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Software
Related
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Lessons in leadership from the founder of radical fashion brand Aqua & Rock

Dea Baker founded Aqua & Rock, a sustainable fashion brand, back in 2019. A pioneer in the industry, Baker is fully committed to seeking out innovative means to rise to the challenge of creating more ethical fabrics. The brand has since gone on to win a Drapers Changemakers Award as 'One To Watch' and has even created their own sustainable fabric "Aqua Triblend," made from a mix of recycled plastic, upcycled clothing and organic cotton.
Businessthedallasnews.net

CIPL powered Techiegigs venture transforming educational

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI/PNN): With the world being revolutionised by the emergence of internet evolution, every human on the planet relies on digital mediums to find a solution to almost all of their problems. As a result, businesses now are leveraging every aspect of digital marketing to reach...
MarketsPosted by
WWD

Global Brands Shares Halted

Trading in the shares of the financially strapped Global Brands Group was halted in Hong Kong on Friday after the firm said it was unable to turn in its year-end results on time. Companies are required to publish their audited annual financial statements within three months of the close of...
Businessdallassun.com

How smart digital agencies are helping brands

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Content is the new currency for brands' is a saying that has been picking up pace recently. The power of content increased manifold when businesses were forced to switch to the digital mode for survival. This is what made organizations across domains realize that...
Restaurantsfoodlogistics.com

How Digital Platforms Help Restaurant Industry Improve Hiring Environment

Restaurants of all stripes are hurting. After a year of navigating closing and reopening orders and trying to make up for limited or no customers allowed in the door by leaning on curbside pickup and delivery, restaurant operators are on their heels again. Interest in restaurant jobs has fallen 40% since last June, which translates to skeleton shifts, overworked staff and unhappy customers.
EntertainmentWallpaper*

Creatives connect with American hardwood

For more than 25 years, the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) has been building a distinctive and creative brand for US hardwoods. Now two new books build on its mission to inspire creatives and consumers alike to connect with its sustainable materials. By demonstrating the performance and aesthetic potential of...
Apparelseattlerefined.com

Arvin Goods calls BS on sustainable fashion, launches its own apparel line

"I always felt there was a better way to do what we are doing," says Dustin Winegardner, co-founder and managing director of local sustainable apparel brand Arvin Goods. "As I learned more and more about the impacts of the apparel industry, and then how easily adaptable alternative materials are, it seemed like a no-brainer," he said. "After presenting it as a solution to other clients, and not seeing the quick action that I thought was needed, we decided to go about it ourselves."
Softwarenewfoodmagazine.com

Siemens Digital Industries Software

Amid unprecedented change and the rapid pace of innovation, digitalization is no longer tomorrow’s idea. We take what the future promises and make it real for our customers today. By blurring the boundaries between industry domains – across both physical and digital worlds – we bring the technologies of tomorrow to our customers today. These are their stories.
Computersbitcoinist.com

Lumenswap Is A Platform For Trading Digital Assets

Lumenswap is the decentralized exchange on the Stellar Network. It’s a revolutionary concept that facilitates the transfer and trade of any money or trading assets, including those in legal tender and as well as in crypto assets at the market price. “Stellar is a scalable and distributable payment global network...
Softwareaithority.com

Neptune Software Launches Cloud Service of Its Digital Experience Platform

Neptune Software launches Neptune DXP Cloud, a managed, public-cloud offering of the company’s leading low-code app development platform. With Neptune DXP Cloud customers can turn their IT departments into innovation powerhouses that rapidly deliver predictable business outcomes – without having to worry about the technical complexity of operating a modern enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Twin Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global digital twin market size is expected to reach USD 106.26 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady digital twin market revenue growth can be attributed to growing adoption of IoT in industries and increasing use of digital twin technology for monitoring, tracking, and controlling industrial systems. Digital twin technology provides real-time production and asset visibility to identify obstructions to streamline flow of operations and enhance product development. The technology is witnessing high demand due to increasing acceptance of Industry 4.0 as use of digital twins to delivers a complete insight about equipment health, thereby enabling companies to instantly recognize anomalies in operations flow.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Former Zillow Execs Launch Digital Homebuying Platform

a fintech startup founded by former Zillow executives Greg Schwartz and Carey Armstrong, has launched an end-to-end digital mortgage and home-purchasing platform. The Tomo platform will be focused on the buyer, as its proprietary technology will provide pre-approvals within hours not days, and guarantees an on-time closing. Tomo Mortgage notes that it will cut the average time-to-close by as much as 55%; current industry average is 47 days.
Real Estateaithority.com

Tomo Launches First-of-its-Kind Digital Platform To Revolutionize Homebuying Experience

Tomo will be the first platform in the real estate space that is specifically focused on the buyer. Its proprietary technology will fuel a customized experience that includes pre-approvals within hours not days, and guarantees an on-time closing – features that will significantly accelerate the purchase process, putting buyers in a much stronger, and more certain, position. Tomo Mortgage will cut the average time-to-close by as much as 55%; current industry average is 47 days. With all-cash offers currently constituting 25% of home sales and a nearly 20% rise in home prices year-over-year, buyers need all the help they can get to compete.
Commodities & Futurefinextra.com

UK-based cryptocurrency exchange coinpass launches new trading platform

UK-based cryptocurrency exchange coinpass has launched its new flagship crypto trading platform. The new platform, coinpass Trade, lets users trade crypto with a cryptocurrency exchange listed on the FCA temporary crypto-asset business register. Users will benefit from top-tier security, deep liquidity, a large choice of tradable tokens and excellent service...
Technologyfinextra.com

What Are Digital Banking Platforms?

Digital banking vs digital banking platforms—the difference explained plus their features and how they work. Today, fintech firms and digital banks have become major disruptors of banking services and have transformed traditional banking and payments methods of old. But what exactly lies behind the scenes, what are the main functionalities, and what to expect next from digital banking platforms?
Economythepaypers.com

Fiserv launches its cloud-based CRM platform, Enteract

Fiserv, a provider of financial services technology solutions, has launched Enteract, a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for financial institutions. Enteract is built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and enables FIs to grow market share and deepen customer relationships by providing bankers with insights to customer data and activity while streamlining service processes and customer onboarding. The platform features a Microsoft Azure-based integration framework that synchronises customer data with back-end systems and enables real-time process integration across enterprise content management, core banking and digital channels.
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

PathPartner Collaborates with Intel to Deliver AI-based Weld Defect Detection to the Manufacturing Industry

PathPartner Technology, a leading product R&D organization, today announced a collaboration with Intel Corporation to deliver an Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology-based arc welding defect detection solution to the manufacturing industry. PathPartner leverages its deep expertise in building state-of-the-art AI and Machine Vision software on Intel® edge processors to help manufacturers successfully adopt the defect detection technology and expand it to address broader Industry 4.0 use-cases.
Real EstateInsurance Journal

Swiss Re’s iptiQ and German Real Estate Platform Launch Digital Loss-of-Rent Cover

Swiss Re’s iptiQ and ImmoScout24, Germany’s leading online real estate platform, are launching a loss-of-rent insurance product, which provides private landlords with protection against the financial uncertainties that can arise from tenancy agreements. As an insurance partner, iptiQ offers ImmoScout24 customers coverage for the complete or partial loss of up...