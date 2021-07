LONDON — It is the romantic reality show most of Britain, especially the younger generations, will be talking about when it returns to television screens next week. But ahead of the first new episode, set to air on June 28, “Love Island” broadcaster ITV is warning viewers to “think before you post,” a move by the network to head off the vicious online harassment many past contestants have faced after soaring to fame — sparking concerns about the mental health of contestants, after at least three people associated with the show died by suicide.