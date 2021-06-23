Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

METALS-Copper edges up after Fed chief vows to keep rates low

By Eric Onstad
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

(Updates with official prices)

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices ticked higher on Wednesday as investors gained confidence after the head of the U.S. central bank vowed to keep interest rates low to boost economic recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.2% to $9,321 a tonne in official trading. It had dropped 8.6% last week, its biggest weekly fall since March 2020, on fears that U.S. monetary policy would soon tighten.

“After the dramatic falls of last week, this could be a good entry level if you’re an investor or a consumer,” said independent consultant Robin Bhar.

“I suspect for the next few months we’ll consolidate sideways. Maybe that will be the mantra of summer - buy the dips, sell the rallies and then reassess how things are evolving going forward.”

Bhar said it was positive that prices last week held above $9,000, a technical level marking a long-term uptrend, but a break below that could send prices tumbling by another $1,000.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday assured markets that interest rates would not be raised too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.

In China, the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 2% higher at 68,480 yuan ($10,562.36) a tonne.

* The pricing department of China’s National Development and Reform Commission and the country’s market regulator have sent teams to various Chinese provinces and cities to investigate bulk commodity prices and supplies.

* China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt’s first nickel and cobalt project in Indonesia will have capital expenditure coming in below target, a company official said.

* Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said copper supplies need to increase by one million tonnes a year until 2050 to meet expected demand of 60 million tonnes.

* LME aluminium shed 0.4% to $2,416 a tonne, zinc gained 0.8% to $2,883.50, nickel rose 0.7% to $17,869, lead added 0.4% to $2,182.50 and tin was down 0.1% at $30,364.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Yuan#Copper#Fed#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#Chinese#Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO (Reuters) – Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend, with the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off two-week high as U.S. dollar firms

July 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, weighed down by a slight uptick in the dollar, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy plans. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was down...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Regains Shine After Central Bank Buying Drops to Decade Low

(Bloomberg) -- Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the specter of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sources of demand falter.
Businesskfgo.com

Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes up next

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar took a breather on Monday, after recent gains ran into a speed bump when details of last week’s U.S. jobs report soothed jitters about the timing of U.S. interest rate hikes. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher, workforce participation...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low, strength vs FX basket keeps gains in check

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded on Monday from a more than one-week low against the dollar hit the previous session, as prospects for an earlier rise in U.S. interest rates softened. But gains in the yuan were capped as investors became wary that its strength against a basket of currencies of its trading partners could prompt the central bank to roll out measures to curb further gains. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4695 per dollar, 17 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4712. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4695 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4628 at midday, 92 pips firmer than the previous late session close on Friday. Some investors became cautious and refrained from betting on further strength in the Chinese currency. The yuan's performance against its rivals, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index continued to hover around 98, a level many see as the ceiling for the index. A strong yuan will be a disadvantage for China's exports. Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank, attributed the stronger CFETS index to relatively smaller declines in the yuan than in other non-dollar currencies. The CFETS index stood at 97.99 on Monday, down from Friday's 98.21, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. Several traders said markets will shift their focus to minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting due on Wednesday for clues on policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus. Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank, said the dollar could remain as the key factor influencing the yuan's movements. "Unless the U.S. dollar rises sharply, the USD/CNY may continue to fluctuate in the range of 6.45 to 6.50," she said in a note. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.342, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4649 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4695 6.4712 0.03% Spot yuan 6.4628 6.472 0.14% Divergence from -0.10% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.01% Spot change since 2005 28.06% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.06 98.04 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.342 92.311 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4649 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6324 -2.46% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold soars as US job data fails to flesh up early taper-talk bets, posts weekly gain

On Friday, the precious safe-haven gold futures’ prices rose nearly 0.8 per cent, hovering closer to a $1,800 per ounce psychological handle and widening their distances further from a two-month high hit earlier in the week, as the American Dollar fell after US Labour Department’s closely monitored nonfarm payroll data had failed to lift up investors’ morale despite reporting the highest number of job gains in more than 10 months, eventually weighing on investors’ prospects of an initiation of early taper-talks.
Businesswhtc.com

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

(Reuters) – Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China – here’s a rapid tour of next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
EconomyNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Fall After June Unemployment Rate Edges Up to 5.9%

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday as investors digested the June jobs report that showed a slight increase in unemployment rate. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 5 basis point to 1.42% touching its lowest level since June 21. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also slipped 5 basis points to 2.04%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Marketsfroggyweb.com

U.S. dollar net shorts fall to lowest in two months -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. dollar net shorts fell to their lowest level since late April, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position dropped to $10.44 billion in the week ended June 29, from net...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Week ahead: RBA meeting and Fed minutes to spice things up

It’s a relatively quiet summer week for global markets. The only central bank meeting will be in Australia, where the Reserve Bank could take the first step towards exiting cheap money. In America, the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting will shed some light on when the Fed might take its own foot off the accelerator. Overall, the theme of monetary policy divergence will likely dominate the FX arena moving forward.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on Delta variant worries; U.S. jobs data in focus

(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) July 2 (Reuters) - Gold gained for a third straight session on Friday as concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19 boosted bullion’s safe-haven appeal, with investors awaiting a crucial U.S. jobs report that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s next move. Spot...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar at 3-month high ahead of U.S. jobs test

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit a fresh three-month high versus other major currencies on Friday, as traders wagered strong U.S. labour data could lift it even further. The dollar index is on track for a further weekly gain - its fourth in five weeks - of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Shares fall 1% on China slide; U.S. payrolls eyed

* Investors may shun some EMFX on Fed tapering fears - poll. July 2 (Reuters) - A slump in Chinese shares sent an index of emerging market stocks 1% lower on Friday, on track for its biggest daily drop in seven weeks, while currencies lost ahead of U.S. jobs data which could give clues on when the Federal Reserve will tighten its policy.