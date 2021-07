Chris Hansen has made his name by catching those breaking the law, but now he's on the other side after a Shiawassee County courtroom issued a warrant for his arrest. Let's not get out of control with the, "Why don't you have a seat over there" jokes. Hansen isn't wanted for breaking the law in any malicious or dangerous kind of way. Hansen failed to respond to a subpoena issued by the Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney about a sting operation from back in October. Hansen was involved in the sting operation that was lead by the Genesee County Sheriff's GHOST team.