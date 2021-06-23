Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

New heart monitor technology detects cardiac issues

By Alyssa Hearin
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hSf0_0acpbKgD00

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

With that in mind, there’s new technology that can help detect cardiac issues you may not even know you have.

The Carnation Ambulatory Monitor or CAM patch by Bardy Diagnostics was created by Dr. Bardy, who lost his wife to cardiac arrest and wanted to create something that could catch low frequency atrial arrhythmias that was easy for women to wear.

It’s been on the market for about three years or so, but it’s new to Michigan.

“It's a disposable lightweight patch heart monitor. And patients can wear this up to 14 days, depending on the doctor's prescription,” says Anna Midlam, account executive at Bardy Diagnostics .

For up to 14 days it will record the patient's heart and if symptoms occur they simply push a button to mark that experience and will hopefully catch what they’ve been feeling.

The CAM patch records the P wave of the heart, known as the most difficult signal to accurately record.

“It gives the doctor a really beautiful view into the heart, especially the atria, which is very hard to see on a lot of monitors,” says Midlam.

After the patient is done wearing the device the information is sent to the technicians and a report will be produced for the doctor.

If you’d like to try the device, talk to your doctor about a prescription.

Community Policy
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Heart#Cdc#Cdc#Cam#Bardy Diagnostics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Healthdoctorslounge.com

New Protocol Aims for Early Extubation in Cardiac Surgery Patients

Last Updated: June 22, 2021. Faster progression to extubation does not increase risk for reintubation or other adverse events. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control quality improvement approach can be used to increase the rate of early extubation in adults following cardiac surgery, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of Critical Care Nurse.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

Cardiac Insight Announces 4th Generation of Its Cardea SOLO™ ECG Monitoring System

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- Cardiac Insight, Inc. (“Cardiac Insight” or the “Company”) is a healthcare innovator specializing in wearable cardiac sensors and proprietary software that automatically analyzes electrocardiogram (ECG) data to improve early detection and diagnosis of cardiac arrythmias, such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). The Company announces continued innovation with new software advancements for its Cardea SOLO™ ECG System (“Cardea SOLO”). The Cardea SOLO, with its proven arrythmia analysis technology, includes enhancements to the comprehensive report generation and clinical editing tools for the full disclosure data, creating efficiencies and reduced processing time for clinicians. In addition, the update offers a new option for HL7 interface, streamlining electronic data transfer between healthcare clinics.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New method accurately detects virulent infections in advance

When viruses infect cells, changes in the cell nucleus occur, and these can be observed through fluorescence microscopy. Using fluoresence images from live cells, researchers at the University of Zurich have trained an artificial neural network to reliably recognize cells that are infected by adenoviruses or herpes viruses. The procedure also identifies severe acute infections at an early stage.
HealthDOT med

CentraCare performs first structural heart procedures with 4D hologram technology

Minnesota’s CentraCare has become the first health system in the world to successfully complete a structural heart procedure using 4D hologram technology. Developed by EchoPixel, the solution was used to guide a WATCHMAN implant, a one-time, minimally invasive procedure for atrial fibrillation patients in need of an alternative to blood thinners to prevent stroke. The technology works by pairing together EchoPixel’s preplanning True3D software and its intraoperative Holographic Therapy Guidance (HTG) software platform.
ScienceEurekAlert

New technology detects greater variety of T cells that respond to coronaviruses

Scientists have developed a new technology to detect a wider variety of T cells that recognize coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2. The technology revealed that killer T cells capable of recognizing epitopes conserved across all coronaviruses are much more abundant in COVID-19 patients with mild disease versus those with more severe illness, suggesting a protective role for these broad-affinity T cells. The ability to distinguish T cells based on their affinities to SARS-CoV-2 could help scientists elucidate the disparity in COVID-19 outcomes and determine which COVID-19 patients will or will not exhibit a successful immune response against the virus, the authors say. Their work improves upon the primary tool used to identify T cells - antigen tetramers bound to MHC - by instead attracting the cells to multimerized complexes of antigens bound to MHC called "spheromers." Because tetramers can harbor a maximum of four MHC-antigen complexes, they tend to miss T cells with a low affinity for certain antigens. Vamsee Mallajosyula and colleagues tackled these limitations with their spheromers, each of which simultaneously displays 12 copies of an individual peptide-MHC complex. The spheromer is easy to produce and compatible with currently available MHC molecules and tetramer components, allowing for easy adoption of their new protocol, the authors say. When applied to blood samples from COVID-19 patients and individuals not yet exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the spheromers stained specific T cells more efficiently and captured a more diverse repertoire of TCRs compared with the tetramer. Using the technology, the authors found that T cells capable of recognizing peptides conserved across all coronaviruses were more abundant and exhibited a "memory" phenotype - a desirable feature among T cells targeted by vaccines - compared with T cells that only recognize SARS-CoV-2. Indeed, COVID-19 patients with mild disease harbored a greater number of killer T cells with these conserved specificities than those with more severe illness, suggesting the broad-affinity T cells are protective, the authors say. Next steps will require enhancing the spheromer technology to include more MHC proteins, they add.
NYSEmassdevice.com

Medtronic warns on Linq II insertable cardiac monitoring systems

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) recently issued a warning letter regarding an issue with its Linq II insertable cardiac monitors (ICMs). Fridley, Minn.-based Medtronic’s warning informs users that Linq II ICMs that undergo a partial electrical reset appear to be programmed “ON,” but are no longer able to detect and report Brady, Pause and PVC events to clinicians.
Cell PhonesTurnto10.com

New study: iPhone 12 could affect implanted cardiac devices

(WJAR) — A new study shows the iPhone 12 could affect implanted cardiac devices. "The back of the newer iPhone 12 in particular has built-in magnets which help them charge better,” said Dr. Michael Wu, with the Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute, and one of three co-authors of a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
HealthBenzinga

Improving Cardiac Conditions Through Disruptive Medical Technologies

Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. The company believes the future of healthcare is in smart connected medical devices and it is leading that vision through the development of its solutions. At its core, the company is a technology company, developing cutting-edge proprietary technology for the healthcare market through an insurance reimbursable Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) business model.
Diseases & TreatmentsPost Register

Study: Heart failure and cancer may be connected

A new study suggests heart failure and cancer may be connected. Researchers observed 200-thousand people over a span of ten years and found the incidence of cancer was about 25-percent higher in those who had experienced heart failure. Doctors believe their research shows the need for heart failure patients to...
Computer ScienceNews-Medical.net

Developing AI technology to detect early signs of Alzheimer's disease

With the support of a new grant worth $3.9 million, Michigan State University researchers are developing technology that scans speech and vocabulary patterns to catch early signs of Alzheimer's disease, the most common cause of dementia. Jiayu Zhou, an associate professor in MSU's College of Engineering, is leading the effort...
Healthbaltimorenews.net

When to Visit ENT Clinic for Snoring & Sleep Study for a Better Health?

Humans are restless creatures. With the ability to think, humans always try to keep themselves busy with something or the other. Similarly, the body needs a significant amount of rest for normal functioning to keep itself healthy. However, people are facing problems during their sleep which results in snoring. It can thus be disturbing to you and your partner. Did you know that more than 15% of the people who have a habit of snoring also have obstructive sleep apnea? Worry not, if you face the same problem then this can be treated easily.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Q&A: COVID-19 vaccination and heart issues

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have been hearing about an increase in the number of young people who are developing heart issues, including myocarditis, after being vaccinated for COVID-19. Can you explain this condition? I have a 15-year-old son, and I am wondering if it is safe for him to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or if he is at risk for developing a heart condition.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

A new communication concept to detect virus-laden particles

How long do virus-laden particles persist in an elevator after a person infected with COVID-19 leaves? And is there a way to detect those particles? A group of electrical engineers and computer scientists at KAUST set out to answer these questions using mathematical fluid dynamics equations. We found1 that virus-laden...
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cells grown in space could help children with cardiac issues

Research conducted by NASA, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University shows that stem cells can be grown into cardiac cells in zero gravity conditions — a potentially life-saving discovery for children and teens with damaged heart valves. The experiment was conducted by NASA astronauts aboard the SpaceX-20 mission. Following...
PharmaceuticalsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

DR. ROACH: More COVID-19 vaccine etiquette

DEAR DR. ROACH: My sister-in-law believes that the COVID-19 vaccine will cause side effects that aren’t known yet. She won’t get the vaccine, and she has persuaded my brother not to as well. Although he doesn’t agree with her beliefs, he won’t go against her wishes. My wife and I are fully vaccinated, but I am uncomfortable allowing them to visit because my young children aren’t vaccinated. Medically speaking, am I right to keep my children away from them? – Anon.