Shangreaux, 76, lived life large
Anita Shangreaux died Oct 7. She was 76. The following was provided by her family. On Oct. 7, 2020, Anita Shangreaux made a final, last-ditch effort to fend off the reaper’s numerous attempts on her life. At the age of 76, I mean 59 ... again, she finally succumbed to complications of a heart condition, one she never admitted to knowing about. Anita undoubtedly met her maker with an earful of dissension and ensured no quiet stroll into the afterlife. Never one to simply roll over, it came as quite a surprise that she did not return home one day to her beloved husband, Lynn Shangreaux, and two dogs, despite having been cremated earlier that morning.www.jhnewsandguide.com