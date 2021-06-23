Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Shangreaux, 76, lived life large

Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnita Shangreaux died Oct 7. She was 76. The following was provided by her family. On Oct. 7, 2020, Anita Shangreaux made a final, last-ditch effort to fend off the reaper’s numerous attempts on her life. At the age of 76, I mean 59 ... again, she finally succumbed to complications of a heart condition, one she never admitted to knowing about. Anita undoubtedly met her maker with an earful of dissension and ensured no quiet stroll into the afterlife. Never one to simply roll over, it came as quite a surprise that she did not return home one day to her beloved husband, Lynn Shangreaux, and two dogs, despite having been cremated earlier that morning.

www.jhnewsandguide.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Races#Thrift Stores#Camping#American#De Anza College#Cushman Electronic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
World War II
Related
Electric VehiclesVTDigger

Living an electrifying life

Every family has their own style and ours has always been—if you see a problem, don’t complain about it, do something. We saw early on that climate disruption was on its way and we wanted to figure out a way that one family could affect change through lifestyle choices. We set our goal to reduce and maybe even eliminate all fossil fuels from our home. To tell you the truth, we thought it would be simpler and quicker than it turned out to be. This challenge set us off on a multi-year journey.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Close-up: Garcia has built a life around giving

Whether it’s taking gifts home to her family in Mexico or attempting to brighten someone’s day at Albertsons, Delfa Garcia frequently thinks about giving. “The more money you have in life, the more humble you need to be,” Garcia said. “What I’m going to take when I pass away is the love I give to others, and all the love they give to me.”
Claremont, CAclaremont-courier.com

Living in fear for your son’s life

Per Dahlin lives in a constant state of vigilance, ever fearful her son is going to die. “I always feel like that,” said the 60-year-old Claremont resident and mother of three. “Particularly in these last few months where he’s been so terrible and really spiraled. “It just feels like your...
glasgowcourier.com

'Life is Short, But Art Lives Forever'

One might mistake the art on display this month at Wheatgrass Arts & Gallery as being professionally made. Such is the talent of the Glasgow High School students on exhibit through the end of the month. Proprietor Mary Fahlgren, a native of Houston, Texas, has graciously opened the space to...
ReligionLewiston Morning Tribune

 Be safe or live a full life: It’s your choice

As many observers have noted, staying safe has become a religion. “Safetyism,” as it is sometimes called, like all religions, places what it values — in this case, being safe — above other values. Safetyism explains the willingness of Americans to give up their most cherished values — including liberty — in the name of safety for the last year and a half.
Madera, CAMadera Tribune

Opinion: Celebrating a life well lived

On Tuesday friends and colleagues of The Madera Tribune held a celebration of life for our late owner/publisher Charles Packard Doud at the Madera United Methodist Church. Pastor Bert Roper officiated at the service. Chuck and his late wife Annette worshipped at this church for many years. Pastor Roper fondly...
Delaware, OHDelaware Gazette

Living life in the in-between

We think of “no man’s land” as a place that’s unsteady, unreliable and even dangerous. We doubt we can cross it safely. The uncertainties leave us worried about our current footing and confused about the path ahead. That’s similar to the way many feel during what is hopefully our last...
Seattle, WAKUOW

Seattle Now: Reopened and living life again

Fifteen months later, it’s a new day in the fight against the coronavirus: Washington is back open and most of the pandemic precautions are lifted. We get perspective from epidemiologist Judith Malmgren.
Lockport, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Life Well Lived: Elmer Granchelli

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Each week on Sunday Daybreak, we like to shine a light on those Western New Yorkers who have made an impact on their families, friends and communities. This week 2 On Your Side contributor Larry Haneberg pays tribute to Elmer Granchelli and his life well lived. If...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fowl living high life on governor's grounds

Indiana's first family is reaping the benefits of a pandemic project – fresh eggs from a chicken coop added last year to the governor's residence. And the four hens – Iris, Violet, Peony and Daisy – are giving Henry, Indiana's first dog, some competition. First lady Janet Holcomb recently showed...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
Lifestylenewspressnow.com

Hooked Hazel - living life one stitch at a time

Emily Davies is living life one stitch at a time. Known as "Hooked Hazel" to her 36,000-plus followers on Instagram and her daily blog, Emily Davies is a crochet wizard who has created countless patterns and most recently achieved recognition in a special publication featuring more than 20 patterns of Harry Potter crocheted items.
Pima, AZgilaherald.com

WWII and Lyle Grant

One of the collections housed at the Eastern Arizona Museum & Historical Society in Pima, Arizona is bound copies of the Eastern Arizona Courier dating back to 1969. My sister, Jacque Felshaw, contributed articles to the “Graham County Guardian” and later to the “Eastern Arizona Courier” along with weekly columns, and she also served as editor. Last week, I decided to pull the bound copies for the year l97l – 50 years in history to see what had been printed about Independence Day that year. Here is what I found resulting in a renewed respect for my sister’s patriotic heart, her writing ability, and the patriotism of the Gila Valley, the sacrifice of Lyle Grant, and many other valley sons and daughters over the years. “Good Afternoon” was one of her weekly columns. The Pima Independence Day Flag raising has continued all these decades. This year it will be on Saturday, July 3, at Heritage Park next to the fire station at 6:30 a.m. with breakfast being served after the flag ceremony. – Edres Bryant Barney.
California StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Firefighters make progress against California forest fires

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Friday against Northern California forest fires that burned several homes and forced thousands to flee communities even as authorities prepared for a hot, crowded Fourth of July weekend that could bring the threat of new blazes. Three wildfires near the towering Mount...
TrafficJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Region in Brief

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed off on the formation of a new taxing district to coordinate the creation of a Front Range passenger railway up and down the Interstate 25 corridor. But don’t make any travel plans yet. The state may have a powerful, likely partner in Amtrak, but...
New York City, NYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

After pandemic pause, one woman's crusade for kids resumes

NEW YORK (AP) — After more than two decades of beating the odds to obtain medical care for children injured in war and crises around the world, Elissa Montanti’s Global Medical Relief Fund was thwarted by COVID-19. The Dare to Dream House, the typically bustling boarding house her nonprofit maintains a few doors down from her Staten Island home, fell silent.
Public SafetyJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Old Faithful flag-waver jailed

A Yellowstone tourist who was a little too jacked up on America while visiting last summer recently wrapped up jail time earned for antics that involved flag waving and a coonskin hat near the cone of the Old Faithful geyser. Madison, Maine, resident Aaron Merritt was clearly looking to create...