Shangreaux, 76, lived life large

One of the collections housed at the Eastern Arizona Museum & Historical Society in Pima, Arizona is bound copies of the Eastern Arizona Courier dating back to 1969. My sister, Jacque Felshaw, contributed articles to the “Graham County Guardian” and later to the “Eastern Arizona Courier” along with weekly columns, and she also served as editor. Last week, I decided to pull the bound copies for the year l97l – 50 years in history to see what had been printed about Independence Day that year. Here is what I found resulting in a renewed respect for my sister’s patriotic heart, her writing ability, and the patriotism of the Gila Valley, the sacrifice of Lyle Grant, and many other valley sons and daughters over the years. “Good Afternoon” was one of her weekly columns. The Pima Independence Day Flag raising has continued all these decades. This year it will be on Saturday, July 3, at Heritage Park next to the fire station at 6:30 a.m. with breakfast being served after the flag ceremony. – Edres Bryant Barney.