Stop by for live music with musician Matt Heaton! Matt returns to Boston Children's Museum bringing his unique energy. This program is included with museum admission. Matt Heaton believes music for kids can be entertaining for both children AND adults. His songs are a mix of rockabilly, surf and American roots music, delivered with a wry sense of humor and a sincere sense of fun. Children and adults respond to his musicianship and variety. The adults in the room particularly appreciate the Muppet-esque touches of humor and observations of kids behavior. Whether you call it children's music, family music, kindie or toddlerbilly it's sure to please listeners of all ages.