Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Over 50? Try These Secret Tricks for Sleeping Better, Says Science

By John Anderer
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQOGA_0acpb93T00

Sleep can be elusive at any age, but chronic sleep issues—and full-blown insomnia—are particularly common among older adults starting right around the age of 50.

"Tell me if this sounds familiar," says clinical psychologist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., founder of The Sleep Doctor. "You slept like a log in your 20s, and pretty well in your 30s, maybe even into your early 40s. Then, somewhere in your later 40s or 50s, sleep started to get…wonky. You go to bed exhausted but still have trouble falling asleep. You wake at least once or twice a night—sometimes to go to the bathroom, sometimes just because. Often, you don't sleep all the way to dawn, waking way ahead of your alarm, wishing you could grab that extra 45 minutes or hour of rest. Welcome to sleep in middle age."

What is it about the big 5-0 that leads to so many sleepless nights? The Sleep Foundation tells us that much of this phenomenon is related to natural age-related changes within the body's internal clock. Our circadian rhythms dictate when we wake, feel tired and fall asleep, and become hungry. As the decades pass by, however, the "master clock" in our minds responsible for those bodily rhythms slowly changes and deteriorates.

Luckily, there are plenty of tricks, changes, and lifestyle adjustments older adults can make to combat age-related sleep problems. Keep reading to learn what you can do to counter poor sleep in middle age. And for more great sleep advice, make sure you know why It's Worse for You to Sleep on This Side of Your Body, Says Science.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UL6PA_0acpb93T00

It may sound counterintuitive to talk about a sleep trick to employ in the AM after you wake up, but hear us out. Remember the master clock in your mind mentioned above? Well, scientists refer to it as the SCN (suprachiasmatic nucleus), and it receives most of its information via the eyes. Consequently, natural light is one of the biggest visual cues the SCN looks for to re-adjust and recalibrate circadian rhythms. In simpler terms, spending more time surrounded by natural light can help older adults get their sleep schedules back on track.

This research published in Holistic Nursing Practice found that spending two hours in the sun each morning for five straight days helped a group of older adults improve their overall sleep quality. And for more amazing sleep tips, consider trying these Secret Tricks for Falling Asleep When You Can't Fall Asleep, Say Experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2Je8_0acpb93T00

There are plenty of benefits to getting your daily workout done early in the day. Interestingly, though, older adults struggling with quality sleep may want to consider adding some moderate physical activity to their evening routine. A study recently published in the Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry and Neurology separated a group of 60 older adults into two experimental groups: one that engaged in low-intensity aerobic exercise in the morning and another that did the same at night. Adults assigned to the evening exercise group were able to fall asleep faster each night and reported greater satisfaction with their sleep quality. And for more advice for getting more Zs, don't miss Why Listening to Taylor Swift Before Bed Will Ruin Your Sleep!

3

Don't Take Long Naps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vytSg_0acpb93T00
iStock

Many people who were never habitual nappers earlier in life find themselves snoozing in the afternoon much more regularly after entering their 50s. One study published in BMC Geriatrics that included over 7,000 adults ages 60 and older found 59.3% were "habitual" daytime nappers. While it makes some sense to recoup lost sleep with new naps here and there, the Mayo Clinic advises avoiding long or frequent naps if you're struggling with sleep at night. A few minutes of napping in the afternoon may lead to hours spent awake at night.

4

Don't Dwell on Your Poor Sleep

One specific sleep complaint cited by older adults is frequently waking up in the middle of the night. If you've been dealing with this problem and can't help but worry about it all the time, Therapist Laura Mueller-Anderson, MSW, LICSW has a re-assuring piece of advice: Remember that there's absolutely nothing wrong with you.

"The biggest sleep issue I have seen over the age of 50 is frequent waking during the night," she says. "This is completely to be expected, because our sleep cycles change over the course of our lifetimes. As people age the amount of time they spend in deep sleep decreases and time spent in light sleep increases, and typically people have more frequent awakening during the night as they cycle through the lighter stages of sleep. It is completely normal and people's bodies are still gaining the benefits of rest and sleep."

So now you know frequent nighttime sleep disruptions aren't necessarily a big problem. So what should you do?

"A major strategy to combat this sleep disruption is just to have the knowledge that not only is it normal, but you are also gaining the benefits of deep rest even when you awaken in the middle of the night," says Mueller-Anderson. "This is because in that first stage of sleep, we can still have some awareness of surroundings so although you think you have woken up you may actually still be getting the benefits of stage one sleep. It may be helpful to come up with a reassuring phrase to say to oneself on these occasions. An example would be, 'I've awoken and I'm getting rest, I will return to sleep soon.'" And for more on sleep, make sure you know What Your Weird Dreams Really Mean, According to a New Study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fDV8_0acpb93T00
Shutterstock

There's no shortage of prescription and OTC meds and concoctions that claim to provide the perfect night's sleep. While the validity of many of those claims are dubious to say the least, Aaron Hartman, MD, recommends a few natural supplements for older adults struggling with sleep.

"Cortisol is a stress hormone that increases as we age that can also disrupt our sleep. Supplementing phosphatidylserine (a lipid that lowers cortisol), l-theanine, and ashwagandha can help abate cortisol," he suggests. "Many medications, stressors, and health conditions common in older age can cause magnesium deficiency. Glycine is an amino acid that turns into GABA, which is the 'zen' neurotransmitter that helps calm us down and induces sleep. So a nice combination of magnesium glycinate powder gives your brain the magnesium it needs and preps for sleep." And for more on sleep, don't miss The Secret Side Effect of Sleeping in Too Late, Says New Study.

Community Policy
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Problems#Sleep Cycles#Deep Sleep#The Sleep Doctor#The Sleep Foundation#Scn#Holistic Nursing Practice#Bmc Geriatrics#The Mayo Clinic#Msw#Licsw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

7 Signs You've Got a "Deadly" Blood Clot Inside You

German scientists recently shared a hypothesis why some vaccinates can cause rare blood clots. "While the harmless part of the virus is being made in the nucleus, bits of genetic material can break off, creating 'mutant' proteins that leave the cell and travel around the body," reports Insider. "Blood vessel walls respond to these proteins, which triggers blood clots, they said." Read on to hear about the 7 symptoms of a blood clot—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

It's Worse to Sleep on This Side of Your Body, Says Science

If you obsess about sleep, you already know that there are good and bad positions you should be use in bed. The worst sleep position of all? It's sleeping on your stomach (without a pillow underneath your midsection for support). "This position puts the most pressure on your spine's muscles and joints because it flattens the natural curve of your spine," observes Raymond J. Hah, MD, a spine surgeon at USC. "Sleeping on your stomach also forces you to turn your neck, which can cause neck and upper back pain."
Mental Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

Does what we say in our sleep actually mean anything?

Do you or bae sleep talk? And do you ever try to make sense of the words that come out after?. We understand why, but sleep experts say it usually isn't comprehensible. You can make more sense of why sleep talking happens though. Does what we say in sleep talk...
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

This Is Why You Drool So Much in Your Sleep

Drooling might be a common way to illustrate that someone is far away in dreamland, but if you consistently dribble when you slumber, it could actually point to a health issue. It seems innocent enough, and you probably forget about it once you wipe down your pillow, but if it...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

One Secret Side Effect of Walking You Never Knew, Says Study

If you believe in Occam's Razor, you'll agree that the simplest explanation is usually the best one. If you apply its logic to finding the right exercise routine for a healthier, longer life, the answer isn't necessarily doing complex training sets, ramping up your speed training drills, trying your hand at cryotherapy, or performing hundreds of hours of total-body HIIT circuits every single week. (Though we're sure all of those are terrific.) It's likely just walking more.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Tricks to Looking Younger After 50, Say Experts

Age is inevitable, but looking your age doesn't have to be. there are a variety of tips and tricks that can be employed with very little cost—zero gimmicks—and shave a few years off your looks. We asked the experts for the ones you may not know already. Read on for their top 7—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Walking Right After a Meal, Says Science

As a kid, you were probably told to wait 30 or 45 minutes after eating before doing any strenuous activity or exercise, such as going swimming. Well, if you've taken this childhood lesson—though some experts would call it a myth—into adulthood, and the first thing you do after eating a big meal is to relax on the couch, we've got some news for you: You should go for a walk.
HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Can’t Sleep? Try These Tips for a Better Night’s Sleep

If you are having trouble falling or staying asleep, you’re one of three adult Americans who do got enough sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sleep is a biological need that promotes good health. Not getting enough may lead to numerous negative health outcomes both in the short and long term […]
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Want to Sleep Better? Walk For This Many Minutes Every Day, Says Expert

Though scientists still remain unclear on why it's the case, we can conclusively say that exercising your body every day is crucial to better and longer sleep. "We have solid evidence that exercise does, in fact, help you fall asleep more quickly and improves sleep quality," Charlene Gamaldo, M.D. , medical director of Johns Hopkins Center for Sleep at Howard County General Hospital, explained to Johns Hopkins. Studies have long connected exercise with enhanced slow-wave deep sleep, and moving more every day is indirectly involved with things such as mood and relaxation, which both affect your sleep quality.
HealthThrive Global

Jason Piper of Build Better Sleep: “Stimulation control at night”

Stimulation control at night — I am guilty of this on some nights; I can get sucked into my phone reading articles or scrolling social media and lose track of time. When I finally look up it’s an hour past when I wanted to go to sleep. All day long our bodies are like antenna for stimuli. Light from screens, noise from traffic, coworkers, televisions, and the millions of other things all vying for our attention. It should make sense that it is unrealistic to expect your brain to go from 100 mph to 0 mph as soon as it hits the pillow.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Struggling to sleep? These tips will get you back to sleeping like a baby

Is your sleep not what it used to be? Does your mind race when your head hits the pillow? Do you wake up at 4am and struggle to fall back asleep? Are you feeling drowsy and sleep-deprived no matter how many hours you spend in bed?For many people, sleeping poorly was the norm before the pandemic. Then the stress, anxiety and disruptions made our nightly slumber worse, giving rise to terms such as “coronasomnia” to describe the surge in sleep disturbances last year. But recently, sleep experts noticed something that astonished them: more than a year into the pandemic, our...
Mental HealthInverse

Sleep science: The biggest mistake “successful” people make

As the legend goes, Leonardo da Vinci took 20-minute naps every four hours. Nikola Tesla allegedly lived off just two hours of sleep a day. The phrase you can sleep when you’re dead comes from a 1976 rock song but today is more commonly applied to the meaning behind da Vinci’s and Tesla’s habits than anything else. You can sleep later because you’re busy now. And being busy now means you will be successful later.
FitnessMedicalXpress

Better sleep: Less fast food and screen time, more physical activity

Getting a good night's rest is essential to our physical and mental health. But what behaviors lead to healthy sleep? And do those lifestyle factors change as we get older?. A new study by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University has investigated the sleep, lifestyle and health of 3,284 adults. It found that behaviors directly under our control—such as diet, how physically active or sedentary we are, and how much time we spend watching TV, reading, on the internet, and on social media—are associated with sleep health across the lifespan.
HealthConsumer Reports.org

Simple Strategies for Better Sleep

"Sweet dreams” is a common refrain when you’re headed to bed, but by all accounts, our slumber is anything but sweet these days. In normal times, about 50 percent of older adults in the U.S. meet the criteria for having a sleep disorder, and what’s been dubbed COVID-somnia has only made things worse. According to a survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 32 percent of Americans ages 65 and older reported an increase in sleep problems since the start of the pandemic.
Healthalmanac.com

How to Sleep Better and Stop Snoring

Insomnia is having trouble falling asleep or getting back to sleep—or, waking up too early. It’s natural for people to have trouble sleeping from time to time. Some common reasons are stress, a sick child, eating or drinking too close to bedtime, or certain medications. This is usually nothing to worry about, but it slows your thinking, makes it difficult to pay attention, and makes you feel cranky (which affects others)!
Minneapolis, MNtcbmag.com

Can Magnets Make You Sleep Better?

We’ve all been more stressed this year. According to the American Psychological Association, the U.S. is facing a national mental health crisis as a result of the pandemic. Dr. Dan Cohen, Twin Cities neurologist and serial entrepreneur, says he can help. In 1982, Cohen formed Minneapolis-based medical technology company CNS...
Thrive Global

Mark Zhang of Manta Sleep: “Better performance at gym/sports”

Better performance at gym/sports. If this person works out, then they will notice that being consistently sleep deprived makes them more exhausted easily. This is because the ability of the body to cool itself during physical activities through sweating is impaired by sleep loss. Getting a good night’s sleep has...