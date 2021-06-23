Town passes property tax for first time in 40 years

A divided Jackson Town Council on Monday night voted 3-2 to levy a tax on town property, the first time the town has had a property tax in about four decades. The town’s property tax is separate from and in addition to the county’s, with each entity receiving the revenue generated by its respective tax rate. Town councilors throughout their discussions about reintroducing a property tax — discussions that began late last year under the previous council — have said they would earmark property tax revenue to help pay for their share of Fire/EMS funding, which is split with the county. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS added a full-time wildland fire prevention specialist position to its fiscal year 2022 budget, potentially adding to the need for more funds for the department.