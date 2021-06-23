Bye, Felicia? Hazing isn’t popular or pretty, but it’s keeping celebrity grizzly away

TOGWOTEE PASS — Grizzly bears, humans and the complicated relationship between the two species kept Steve Stoinski busy in his first few days out of retirement. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service special agent, brought back on a two-week contract, has been a central figure in an intensive effort to haze Grizzly 863, known as Felicia, anytime she settled in to graze off the shoulder of U.S. Highway 26/287 over Togwotee Pass. His 6 a.m.-until-sundown duties also cover dealing with the people whose fascination with celebrity sow and cub grizzlies living in eyeshot created a problematic situation that government officials say was dangerous and untenable.