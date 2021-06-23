Cancel
Interior Design

Six Inspiring Farmhouse-Style Ideas Using Natural Wood

NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 14 days ago
Farmhouse-style interiors have been popular for the last few years and the look remains as sought after as ever. There are enough iterations of the style (modern, industrial, French, rustic, and more) to suit most tastes. Signature elements include open shelving, shiplap, apron sinks, and a preference for natural, honest materials-stone, metal, and above all wood, new and reclaimed. "When it comes to farm-style decor, most of us think of the kitchen first," says Linda Jovanovich, of the American Hardwood Information Center. "But it can work equally well in bedrooms, living areas, even bathrooms. Incorporating natural hardwood into the design is a great way to achieve the look without going overboard into kitsch." Here are six inspiring uses of the perennial style.

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more.

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com
#Kitchen Design#Farmhouse#French#Emerick Architects#Home Design#Hesperus#Veritas Fine Homes#Southwestern#Subu Design Architecture#American
