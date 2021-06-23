Six Inspiring Farmhouse-Style Ideas Using Natural Wood

It took guts and passion for Liz and Matt Landry to open their Bolton store, Kitchen Sink Candle Co., last November in the throes of the pandemic. The couple, both chefs, started making candles as a hobby and now produce more than 60 varieties ($16 and $18). They began with food scents, of course, and then added herbal and floral, sea and sky, and earthy and woodsy aromas. “Because we’re chefs, we loved the idea of how candles connect smells to memories just like cooking does,” says Liz. “We’re always thinking about foods that would translate well into a candle.” The duo buys and mixes fragrance oils to create enticing aromas, such as lemon blueberry biscuit, vanilla pumpkin pie, sugared mandarin orange, cinnamon bun, grapefruit, and black tea. “A lot of detail and a lot of love go into our candles,” she says. The couple uses natural soy wax (instead of paraffin wax, a petroleum byproduct) and follows certain techniques, such as carefully mixing the wax so the scent is absorbed throughout the whole candle and not top-loaded, says Liz. Mixing different oils requires a fine balance and light hand. “You don’t want the scents to hit you over the head, which can be overpowering,” she says.