The Rosses look to offload their plateau
A scenic, undeveloped grassy meadow that’s enclosed by federal land along the eastern flank of Munger Mountain is now for sale with a list price of $25.5 million. The property, known as Ross Plateau, is a 159-acre parcel that’s wholly surrounded by the Bridger-Teton National Forest, making it a rare inholding that’s on the market. The sweep of southern Teton County land is also a family treasure, owned by and named after the Ross family for four generations.www.jhnewsandguide.com