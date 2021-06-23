Cancel
Teton County, WY

The Rosses look to offload their plateau

By Mike Koshmrl
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 11 days ago

A scenic, undeveloped grassy meadow that's enclosed by federal land along the eastern flank of Munger Mountain is now for sale with a list price of $25.5 million. The property, known as Ross Plateau, is a 159-acre parcel that's wholly surrounded by the Bridger-Teton National Forest, making it a rare inholding that's on the market. The sweep of southern Teton County land is also a family treasure, owned by and named after the Ross family for four generations.

