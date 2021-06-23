A.M. Roundup: July 4th fireworks happening this year at Empire Plaza
The annual Independence Day fireworks show at the Empire State Plaza will return this year as the region and state continue to see dwindling cases of the coronavirus. (TU) While the Canadian border will remain closed to most U.S. tourists until at least July 21, government officials announced Monday that beginning July 5, eligible travelers can skip a previously mandatory two-week quarantine if they are protected from COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the country’s health department. (TU)blog.timesunion.com