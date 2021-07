As the County Championship resumed for two July rounds, setting the scene for the autumnal divisional split, Devon Conway made a splash on his debut on a rain-affected day. He tucked into 88 runs in his first Championship innings for Somerset before being bowled by Leicestershire’s Callum Parkinson as Somerset luxuriated in the unfamiliar position of a first-innings partnership of 143. Things fell away after Conway’s dismissal and at stumps Somerset had slipped to 242 for seven.