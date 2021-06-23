Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Hong Kong tabloid closure is a "chilling blow" - UK's Raab

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The closure of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily is a blow to media freedom in the former British province, Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

“The forced closure of Apple Daily by the Hong Kong authorities is a chilling blow to freedom of expression in Hong Kong,” he said in a statement.

“It is crystal clear that the powers under the National Security Law are being used as a tool to curtail freedoms and punish dissent - rather than keep public order.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Sarah Young)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
William James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Tabloid#Democracy#Apple Daily#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Related
Foreign Policybuffalonynews.net

'Monitoring chilling impact of security law on Hong Kong'

Geneva [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said that the United Nations is closely monitoring the impact that National Security Law had on the civic and democratic space of Hong Kong. Addressing the 47th session of the Human Rights Council, Bachelet said, "We...
Worldmynews13.com

Hong Kong to ban passenger flights from UK to curb virus

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong says it will ban all passenger flights from the U.K. starting Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. It said in a statement Monday that the U.K. has been classified as “extremely high risk“ because of the “recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the U.K. and the widespread delta variant virus strain there.”
Chinacapradio.org

Hong Kong Tabloid Is Beloved By Readers But Bedeviled By Beijing

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Apple Daily, a popular tabloid newspaper in Hong Kong, will likely shut down later this week after police froze assets in the company's bank accounts. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you....
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.
ChinaPosted by
newschain

Raab condemns ‘forced closure’ of pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper

The “forced closure” of a Hong Kong newspaper has been described as “a chilling blow to freedom of expression” by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. The pro-democracy Apple Daily announced on Wednesday that it will close by the weekend after police arrested five editors and executives and froze 2.3 million US dollars (£1.65 million) in assets linked to the paper.
ChinaThe Guardian

The closure of Apple Daily marks the start of a sinister new era for Hong Kong

In recent weeks, I’ve read one example after another of a heartbreaking new genre of farewell journalism from some of Hong Kong’s most prominent figures. They cite different reasons for stopping. One says his contract might not be renewed; another that he’s too “tired and feeble” to continue; a third cites the growing number of things that are “completely unspeakable”. The truth is that in the year since Beijing imposed national security legislation upon Hong Kong, writing has simply become too perilous.
Chinaseattlepi.com

Hong Kong's Apple Daily Poised for Closure Following Arrests, Asset Freeze

Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s most-read newspaper and the territory’s leading opposition voice, may end all its operations by the end of this week. Local authorities and the city’s new Security Bureau have arrested several of its top editors on national security grounds and ordered the freezing of HK$18 million ($2.3 million) of its affiliates’ financial assets. Five hundred police raided the newspaper’s headquarters last week, rifling through and confiscating journalists’ editorial materials, cell phones and computers.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

GOP senators raise concerns over closure of Hong Kong newspaper

Several Republican senators on Wednesday voiced concerns about the closure of the only remaining pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong following the arrest of five of its editors and executives. “The forced closure of pro-democracy newspaper @AppleDaily_HK illustrates the lengths the Chinese Communist Party will go to silence dissent, curtail freedom,...
U.K.Journal Inquirer

Our view: Freedom absorbs another blow in Hong Kong

When Great Britain abandoned Hong Kong to the Chinese government, the parties agreed to continue “free speech” and other benefits of a democracy until 2047. China has flagrantly violated the agreement by limiting free speech and voting privileges of Hong Kong residents. The latest overt violation is the freezing of...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan condemns closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

TAIPEI, June 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan condemned the closure of Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper the Apple Daily on Thursday as "political oppression" of the Chinese-run city's media, saying it sounded the death knell for freedom of speech and the media. The paper printed its last edition on Thursday...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Apple Daily's demise deals another blow to Hong Kong's battered reputation

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Hong Kong has long been Asia's leading financial hub, straddling the West and China. But as Beijing tightens its grip on a city still largely cut off by coronavirus restrictions, it's increasingly tricky for tech, media and banks to do business — and some fear the end of an era.