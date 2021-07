We're only a week away from the 2021 MLB All-Star festivities. After the league was forced to cancel the event last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Midsummer Classic is making a triumphant return from Denver's Coors Field. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will be the main attraction in this year's event. The Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter will become the first Japanese-born player to participate in the Home Run Derby, as well as the first player named an All-Star as a position player and pitcher.