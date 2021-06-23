Cancel
Liontrust partners with ABN Amro IS to launch global impact fund

By Kathleen Gallagher
internationalinvestment.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiontrust has partnered with ABN AMRO Investment Solutions (AAIS) to launch a global impact fund. The ABN AMRO funds Liontrust Global Impact Equites fund will be distributed in Italy, Luxembourg and Spain. The fund is managed by Peter Michaelis (pictured), head of the Liontrust sustainable investment team, Simon Clements, Harriet...

www.internationalinvestment.net
#Abn Amro#Global Impact#Impact Investing#Stocks#Abn Amro Is#Aais#Sfdr#Abn Amro#Cambridge University
