Liontrust partners with ABN Amro IS to launch global impact fund

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.