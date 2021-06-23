Cancel
Celebrities

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Star Dani Soares Calls Out Her Daughter's Father: 'Do Some Action'

AceShowbiz
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking her silence about Lilly Rose's father in a new interview, the first-time mom insists that he 'needs to do more than just talk' to be in her daughter's life. AceShowbiz - Dani Soares has addressed her daughter Lilly Rose's dad. Though she has yet to reveal the identity of the man, the "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" star argued that her newborn baby's father needs to "do some action."

Reality Tea

Ahead of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion, it's safe to say this season really took it to a new level. There were hookups and steamy hot tub moments galore. There were over-the-top guests that were painfully entitled during their stay. We even saw an instance where Captain Glenn Shephard crashed the boat […]
After a spring season of yachting fun (which was actually filmed in August 2020), steamy hookups, and bitter feuds, Below Deck Sailing Yacht is reaching its final docking point. The show aired its first reunion episode last night (June 21), gossiping about all of the drama with Bravo host Andy Cohen. And that sea voyage isn't done quite yet: there's a whole new reunion set to air tonight, too.
"Below Deck Sailing Yacht" star Captain Glenn Shephard shut down speculation that he is dating deckhand Sydney Zaruba on Friday. "And the news is: Syd and I are great friends. And she's dating a captain. A different Captain," Shephard wrote alongside a snap of the pair, editing it from a previous caption that teased their relationship status.
Reality Tea

One of the biggest dramas of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 happened after filming wrapped.  Sure we got the usual mix of hookups, workplace conflict, hookups, cooking disasters, drama, and of course a boat-mance.  But after Second Stew Dani Soares revealed a pregnancy with an unnamed father, speculation went into overdrive.