'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Star Dani Soares Calls Out Her Daughter's Father: 'Do Some Action'

After a spring season of yachting fun (which was actually filmed in August 2020), steamy hookups, and bitter feuds, Below Deck Sailing Yacht is reaching its final docking point. The show aired its first reunion episode last night (June 21), gossiping about all of the drama with Bravo host Andy Cohen. And that sea voyage isn’t done quite yet: there’s a whole new reunion set to air tonight, too. Grab your life preserver and brace for motion sickness — things might get a little bumpy for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew.