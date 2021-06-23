Cancel
Cancer

Co-evolution of matrisome and adaptive adhesion dynamics drives ovarian cancer chemoresistance

By Elina A. Pietilä, Jordi Gonzalez-Molina, Lidia Moyano-Galceran, Sanaz Jamalzadeh, Kaiyang Zhang, Laura Lehtinen, S. Pauliina Turunen, Tomás A. Martins, Okan Gultekin, Tarja Lamminen, Katja Kaipio, Ulrika Joneborg, Johanna Hynninen, Sakari Hietanen, Seija Grénman, Rainer Lehtonen, Sampsa Hautaniemi, Olli Carpén, Joseph W. Carlson, Kaisa Lehti
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to its dynamic nature, the evolution of cancer cell-extracellular matrix (ECM) crosstalk, critically affecting metastasis and treatment resistance, remains elusive. Our results show that platinum-chemotherapy itself enhances resistance by progressively changing the cancer cell-intrinsic adhesion signaling and cell-surrounding ECM. Examining ovarian high-grade serous carcinoma (HGSC) transcriptome and histology, we describe the fibrotic ECM heterogeneity at primary tumors and distinct metastatic sites, prior and after chemotherapy. Using cell models from systematic ECM screen to collagen-based 2D and 3D cultures, we demonstrate that both specific ECM substrates and stiffness increase resistance to platinum-mediated, apoptosis-inducing DNA damage via FAK and β1 integrin-pMLC-YAP signaling. Among such substrates around metastatic HGSCs, COL6 was upregulated by chemotherapy and enhanced the resistance of relapse, but not treatment-naïve, HGSC organoids. These results identify matrix adhesion as an adaptive response, driving HGSC aggressiveness via co-evolving ECM composition and sensing, suggesting stromal and tumor strategies for ECM pathway targeting.

