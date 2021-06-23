Hurricane center waiting on new tropical wave to emerge; also watching another wave east of Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center is waiting for a new tropical wave to emerge off the African coast, while it continues to monitor a wave with weak odds of development in the Caribbean.

Hurricane specialists are expecting a strong tropical wave to emerge off the African coast overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the NHC said in its 8 p.m. update. Meteorologists predict the wave will develop gradually by next week as it moves west.

The system has slightly increased its chances of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days at 30%, according to the NHC.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located a couple hundred miles east of Barbados had a weak area of low pressure form along it Wednesday afternoon, the NHC said, but increasing winds could prevent the system from developing.

While disorganized, the system is moving at 10 mph west-northwest into the Caribbean Sea and could bring rain and wind with it to the Lesser Antilles Friday.

The wave has a 10% chance of developing into either a tropical depression or storm over the next two to five days. However, it might have a hard time doing so as it will face stronger upper-level winds Thursday preventing its maturity into a more organized structure.

Should either wave become a tropical storm, the first one to do so will be the fourth named storm of the 2021 season and labeled Danny. If they both develop, the slower of the two will be named Elsa.

Staff writer Katie Rice contributed to this report.