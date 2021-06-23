Cancel
Inhibition of Polo-like kinase 4 induces mitotic defects and DNA damage in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

By Yi Zhao, Juan Yang, Jiarui Liu, Yiqing Cai, Yang Han, Shunfeng Hu, Shuai Ren, Xiangxiang Zhou, Xin Wang
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolo-like kinase 4 (PLK4), a key regulator of centriole biogenesis, has recently been shown to play key roles in tumorigenesis. Blocking PLK4 expression by interference or targeted drugs exhibits attractive potential in improving the efficacy of chemotherapy. Nevertheless, the role of PLK4 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is still undefined. In this study, we discover that PLK4 is a potential target for the treatment of DLBCL, and demonstrate the efficacy of a PLK4 inhibitor when used in combination with doxorubicin. Pharmaceutical inhibition of PLK4 with CFI-400945 inhibited DLBCL cell proliferation and induced apoptotic cell death. The anti-tumor effects were accompanied by mitotic defects, including polyploidy and cytokinesis failure. Activation of p53 and Hippo/YAP tumor suppressor signaling pathway was identified as the potential mechanisms driving CFI-400945 activity. Moreover, CFI-400945 treatment resulted in activation of DNA damage response. Combining CFI-400945 with doxorubicin markedly delayed tumor progression in DLBCL xenografts. Finally, PLK4 was increased in primary DLBCL tissues and cell lines. High levels of PLK4 expression were associated with poor survival in the patients receiving CHOP-based treatment, implicating PLK4 as a predictive biomarker of DLBCL chemosensitivity. These results provide the therapeutic potential of CFI-400945 both as monotherapy or in combination with doxorubicin for the treatment of DLBCL.

