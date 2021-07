For you, the employee, the past 16 months may have been an unintentional respite. Free from your open-plan office and all of its inherent distractions — whether it’s your coworkers’ cell phone pacing or your bosses’ thrice-hourly “quick chats” right as you were getting into your creative flow state - working from home has been a wellspring of productivity. Rather than getting stressed over a commute, you can start your morning with a yoga or mindfulness practice before settling into your workday routine. Moreover, for neurodiverse people, it can be beneficial not to have to expend energy navigating office politics and decoding their coworkers’ expressions and tone.