Circular RNA hsa_circ_0110389 promotes gastric cancer progression through upregulating SORT1 via sponging miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p
Increasing studies have found that circular RNAs (circRNAs) are aberrantly expressed and play important roles in the occurrence and development of human cancers. However, the function of circRNAs on environmental carcinogen-induced gastric cancer (GC) progression remains poorly elucidated. In the present study, hsa_circ_0110389 was identified as a novel upregulated circRNA in malignant-transformed GC cells through RNA-seq, and subsequent quantitative real-time PCR verified that hsa_circ_0110389 was significantly increased in GC tissues and cells. High hsa_circ_0110389 expression associates with advanced stages of GC and predicts poor prognosis. Knockdown and overexpression assays demonstrated that hsa_circ_0110389 regulates proliferation, migration, and invasion of GC cells in vitro. In addition, hsa_circ_0110389 was identified to sponge both miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p and SORT1 was validated as a direct target of miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p through multiple mechanism assays; moreover, hsa_circ_0110389 sponged miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p to upregulate SORT1 expression and hsa_circ_0110389 promoted GC progression through the miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p–SORT1 pathway. Finally, hsa_circ_0110389 knockdown suppressed GC growth in vivo. Taken together, our findings firstly identify the role of hsa_circ_0110389 in GC progression, which is through miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p–SORT1 pathway, and our study provides novel insight for the identification of diagnostic/prognostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets for GC.www.nature.com