Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Circular RNA hsa_circ_0110389 promotes gastric cancer progression through upregulating SORT1 via sponging miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p

By Min Liang, Wenxia Yao, Boyun Shi, Xiongjie Zhu, Rui Cai, Zhongjian Yu, Weihong Guo, Huaiming Wang, Zhijie Dong, Mingzhen Lin, Xinke Zhou, Yanfang Zheng
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing studies have found that circular RNAs (circRNAs) are aberrantly expressed and play important roles in the occurrence and development of human cancers. However, the function of circRNAs on environmental carcinogen-induced gastric cancer (GC) progression remains poorly elucidated. In the present study, hsa_circ_0110389 was identified as a novel upregulated circRNA in malignant-transformed GC cells through RNA-seq, and subsequent quantitative real-time PCR verified that hsa_circ_0110389 was significantly increased in GC tissues and cells. High hsa_circ_0110389 expression associates with advanced stages of GC and predicts poor prognosis. Knockdown and overexpression assays demonstrated that hsa_circ_0110389 regulates proliferation, migration, and invasion of GC cells in vitro. In addition, hsa_circ_0110389 was identified to sponge both miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p and SORT1 was validated as a direct target of miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p through multiple mechanism assays; moreover, hsa_circ_0110389 sponged miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p to upregulate SORT1 expression and hsa_circ_0110389 promoted GC progression through the miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p–SORT1 pathway. Finally, hsa_circ_0110389 knockdown suppressed GC growth in vivo. Taken together, our findings firstly identify the role of hsa_circ_0110389 in GC progression, which is through miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p–SORT1 pathway, and our study provides novel insight for the identification of diagnostic/prognostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets for GC.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Pancreatic Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Cells#Cancer Treatment#Mir 136#Gc#Pcr#Mnng#Circrna#Hcc#Mechanistically
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Google
News Break
Cancer
Country
China
Related
ScienceNature.com

Immunodominant T-cell epitopes from the SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen reveal robust pre-existing T-cell immunity in unexposed individuals

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a range of disease phenotypes in infected patients with asymptomatic, mild, or severe clinical outcomes, but the mechanisms that determine such variable outcomes remain unresolved. In this study, we identified immunodominant CD8 T-cell epitopes in the spike antigen using a novel TCR-binding algorithm. The predicted epitopes induced robust T-cell activation in unexposed donors demonstrating pre-existing CD4 and CD8 T-cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 antigen. The T-cell reactivity to the predicted epitopes was higher than the Spike-S1 and S2 peptide pools in the unexposed donors. A key finding of our study is that pre-existing T-cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 is contributed by TCRs that recognize common viral antigens such as Influenza and CMV, even though the viral epitopes lack sequence identity to the SARS-CoV-2 epitopes. This finding is in contrast to multiple published studies in which pre-existing T-cell immunity is suggested to arise from shared epitopes between SARS-CoV-2 and other common cold-causing coronaviruses. However, our findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 reactive T-cells are likely to be present in many individuals because of prior exposure to flu and CMV viruses.
CancerNature.com

Large-scale analysis of KMT2 mutations defines a distinctive molecular subset with treatment implication in gastric cancer

Frequent mutations of genes in the histone-lysine N-methyltransferase 2 (KMT2) family members were identified in gastric cancers (GCs). Understanding how gene mutations of KMT2 family affect cancer progression and tumor immune microenvironment may provide new treatment strategies. A total of 1245 GCs were analyzed using next-generation sequencing, whole transcriptome sequencing, immunohistochemistry (Caris Life Sciences, Phoenix, AZ). The overall mutation rate of genes in the KMT2 family was 10.6%. Compared to KMT2-wild-type GCs, genes involved in epigenetic modification, receptor tyrosine kinases/MAPK/PI3K, and DNA damage repair (DDR) pathways had higher mutation rates in KMT2-mutant GCs (p < 0.05). Significantly higher rates of high tumor mutational burden, microsatellite instability-high/mismatch-repair deficiency (dMMR), and PD-L1 positivity were observed in KMT2-mutant GCs (p < 0.01), compared to KMT2-wild-type GCs. The association between PD-L1 positivity and KMT2 mutations remained significant in the proficient-MMR and microsatellite stable subgroup. Based on transcriptome data from the TCGA, cell cycle, metabolism, and interferon-α/β response pathways were significantly upregulated in KMT2-mutant GCs than in KMT2-wild-type GCs. Patients with KMT2 mutation treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors had longer median overall survival compared to KMT2-wild-type patients with metastatic solid tumors (35 vs. 16 months, HR = 0.73, 95% CI: 0.62–0.87, p = 0.0003). In conclusion, this is the largest study to investigate the distinct molecular features between KMT2-mutant and KMT2-wild-type GCs to date. Our data indicate that GC patients with KMT2 mutations may benefit from ICIs and drugs targeting DDR, MAPK/PI3K, metabolism, and cell cycle pathways.
CancerNature.com

MicroRNA-766-3p-mediated downregulation of HNF4G inhibits proliferation in colorectal cancer cells through the PI3K/AKT pathway

Nuclear receptors (NRs) are a class of transcription factors that play a pivotal role in carcinogenesis, but their function in colorectal cancer (CRC) remains unclear. Here, we investigate the role NRs play in CRC pathogenesis. We found that hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 gamma (HNF4G; NR2A2), hepatocyte nuclear factor 4α (HNF4A; NR2A1), and retinoid-related orphan receptor γ (RORC; NR1F3) were significantly upregulated in CRC tissues analyzed by GEPIA bioinformatics tool. The expression of HNF4G was examined in CRC samples and cell lines by reverse transcription-quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) and immunohistochemistry. Increased expression of HNF4G was strongly associated with high tumor-node-metastasis stage and poor prognosis. Moreover, overexpression of HNF4G significantly promoted the proliferation of CRC cells in vitro. Next, we found that HNF4G promoted CRC proliferation via the PI3K/AKT pathway through targeting of GNG12 and PTK2. In addition, HNF4G was verified as a direct target of microRNA-766-3p (miR-766-3p). miR-766-3p inhibited the proliferation of CRC cells by targeting HNF4G in vitro and in vivo. Collectively, our study indicates that miR-766-3p reduces the proliferation of CRC cells by targeting HNF4G expression and thus inhibits the PI3K/AKT pathway. Therefore, development of therapies which target the miR-766-3p/HNF4G axis may aid in the treatment of CRC.
GoogleNature.com

Th17/IL-17 induces endothelial cell senescence via activation of NF-κB/p53/Rb signaling pathway

Cellular senescence is a key mechanism of age-related vascular endothelial dysfunction. Interleukin-17A (IL-17A) is an inflammatory cytokine produced by Th17 cells (a subgroup of helper T cells), which is a key factor in the development of atherosclerosis. However, the effect of IL-17A on the senescence of vascular endothelial cells is still unclear. In this study, we aimed to explore the role of IL-17A on endothelial cell senescence and its signaling pathways associated with senescence. The proportion of Th17 cells in the spleen and the expression levels of IL-17A, IL-6, and vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 (VCAM-1) in mice of different ages were increased with aging. In vitro experiments showed that proliferation was inhibited, senescent β-galactosidase and senescence-associated proteins (p16, p19, p21, and p53) of mouse aortic endothelial cells (MAECs) were increased with IL-17A treatment. Blocking the NF-κB pathway with ammonium pyrrolidinedithiocarbamate (PDTC) successfully inhibited IL-17A-induced expression of senescence-associated proteins. In conclusion, our data reveal a previously unsuspected link between IL-17A and endothelial cell senescence, which was mediated by the NF-κB /p53/Rb pathway.
ChinaNature.com

HMGB2 orchestrates mitotic clonal expansion by binding to the promoter of C/EBPβ to facilitate adipogenesis

High-mobility group box 2 (HMGB2) is an abundant, chromatin-associated protein that plays an essential role in the regulation of transcription, cell proliferation, differentiation, and tumorigenesis. However, the underlying mechanism of HMGB2 in adipogenesis remains poorly known. Here, we provide evidence that HMGB2 deficiency in preadipocytes impedes adipogenesis, while overexpression of HMGB2 increases the potential for adipogenic differentiation. Besides, depletion of HMGB2 in vivo caused the decrease in body weight, white adipose tissue (WAT) mass, and adipocyte size. Consistently, the stromal vascular fraction (SVF) of adipose tissue derived from hmgb2−/− mice presented impaired adipogenesis. When hmgb2−/− mice were fed with high-fat diet (HFD), the body size, and WAT mass were increased, but at a lower rate. Mechanistically, HMGB2 mediates adipogenesis via enhancing expression of C/EBPβ by binding to its promoter at “GGGTCTCAC” specifically during mitotic clonal expansion (MCE) stage, and exogenous expression of C/EBPβ can rescue adipogenic abilities of preadipocytes in response to HMGB2 inhibition. In general, our findings provide a novel mechanism of HMGB2-C/EBPβ axis in adipogenesis and a potential therapeutic target for obesity.
ScienceNature.com

PARP14 regulates cyclin D1 expression to promote cell-cycle progression

Cyclin D1 is an essential regulator of the G1–S cell-cycle transition and is overexpressed in many cancers. Expression of cyclin D1 is under tight cellular regulation that is controlled by many signaling pathways. Here we report that PARP14, a member of the poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) family, is a regulator of cyclin D1 expression. Depletion of PARP14 leads to decreased cyclin D1 protein levels. In cells with a functional retinoblastoma (RB) protein pathway, this results in G1 cell-cycle arrest and reduced proliferation. Mechanistically, we found that PARP14 controls cyclin D1 mRNA levels. Using luciferase assays, we show that PARP14 specifically regulates cyclin D1 3′UTR mRNA stability. Finally, we also provide evidence that G1 arrest in PARP14-depleted cells is dependent on an intact p53–p21 pathway. Our work uncovers a new role for PARP14 in promoting cell-cycle progression through both cyclin D1 and the p53 pathway.
CancerNature.com

LINC00842 inactivates transcription co-regulator PGC-1α to promote pancreatic cancer malignancy through metabolic remodelling

The molecular mechanism underlying pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) malignancy remains unclear. Here, we characterize a long intergenic non-coding RNA LINC00842 that plays a role in PDAC progression. LINC00842 expression is upregulated in PDAC and induced by high concentration of glucose via transcription factor YY1. LINC00842 binds to and prevents acetylated PGC-1α from deacetylation by deacetylase SIRT1 to form PGC-1α, an important transcription co-factor in regulating cellular metabolism. LINC00842 overexpression causes metabolic switch from mitochondrial oxidative catabolic process to fatty acid synthesis, enhancing the malignant phenotypes of PDAC cells. High LINC00842 levels are correlated with elevated acetylated- PGC-1α levels in PDAC and poor patient survival. Decreasing LINC00842 level and inhibiting fatty acid synthase activity significantly repress PDAC growth and invasiveness in mouse pancreatic xenograft or patient-derived xenograft models. These results demonstrate that LINC00842 plays a role in promoting PDAC malignancy and thus might serve as a druggable target.
CancerNature.com

PD-L1 upregulation is associated with activation of the DNA double-strand break repair pathway in patients with colitic cancer

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a DNA damage-associated chronic inflammatory disease; the DNA double-strand break (DSB) repair pathway participates in UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer carcinogenesis. The DSB/interferon regulatory factor-1 (IRF-1) pathway can induce PD-L1 expression transcriptionally. However, the association of PD-L1/DSB/IRF-1 with sporadic colorectal cancer (SCRC), and UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer, remains elusive. Therefore, we investigated the significance of the PD-L1/DSB repair pathway using samples from 17 SCRC and 12 UC patients with rare UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer cases by immunohistochemical analysis. We compared PD-L1 expression between patients with SCRC and UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer and determined the association between PD-L1 and the CD8+ T-cell/DSB/IRF-1 axis in UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer. PD-L1 expression in UC and UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer was higher than in normal mucosa or SCRC, and in CD8-positive T lymphocytes in UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer than in SCRC. Moreover, PD-L1 upregulation was associated with γH2AX (DSB marker) and IRF-1 upregulation in UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer. IRF-1 upregulation was associated with γH2AX upregulation in UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer but not in SCRC. Multicolour immunofluorescence staining validated γH2AX/IRF-1/PD-L1 co-expression in colitic cancer tissue sections. Thus, immune cell-induced inflammation might activate the DSB/IRF-1 axis, potentially serving as the primary regulatory mechanism of PD-L1 expression in UC-associated carcinogenesis.
CancerNature.com

Integrated lipidomics and proteomics reveal cardiolipin alterations, upregulation of HADHA and long chain fatty acids in pancreatic cancer stem cells

Pancreatic cancer stem cells (PCSCs) play a key role in the aggressiveness of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (PDAC); however, little is known about their signaling and metabolic pathways. Here we show that PCSCs have specific and common proteome and lipidome modulations. PCSCs displayed downregulation of lactate dehydrogenase A chain, and upregulation of trifunctional enzyme subunit alpha. The upregulated proteins of PCSCs are mainly involved in fatty acid (FA) elongation and biosynthesis of unsaturated FAs. Accordingly, lipidomics reveals an increase in long and very long-chain unsaturated FAs, which are products of fatty acid elongase-5 predicted as a key gene. Moreover, lipidomics showed the induction in PCSCs of molecular species of cardiolipin with mixed incorporation of 16:0, 18:1, and 18:2 acyl chains. Our data indicate a crucial role of FA elongation and alteration in cardiolipin acyl chain composition in PCSCs, representing attractive therapeutic targets in PDAC.
CancerNature.com

Actin cytoskeleton deregulation confers midostaurin resistance in FLT3-mutant acute myeloid leukemia

The presence of FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3-internal tandem duplication (FLT3-ITD) is one of the most frequent mutations in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and is associated with an unfavorable prognosis. FLT3 inhibitors, such as midostaurin, are used clinically but fail to entirely eradicate FLT3-ITD + AML. This study introduces a new perspective and highlights the impact of RAC1-dependent actin cytoskeleton remodeling on resistance to midostaurin in AML. RAC1 hyperactivation leads resistance via hyperphosphorylation of the positive regulator of actin polymerization N-WASP and antiapoptotic BCL-2. RAC1/N-WASP, through ARP2/3 complex activation, increases the number of actin filaments, cell stiffness and adhesion forces to mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) being identified as a biomarker of resistance. Midostaurin resistance can be overcome by a combination of midostaruin, the BCL-2 inhibitor venetoclax and the RAC1 inhibitor Eht1864 in midostaurin-resistant AML cell lines and primary samples, providing the first evidence of a potential new treatment approach to eradicate FLT3-ITD + AML.
CancerNature.com

Pretreatment with valproic acid alleviates pulmonary fibrosis through epithelial–mesenchymal transition inhibition in vitro and in vivo

Epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT) plays a crucial role in the development of pulmonary fibrosis. This study aims to investigate the effects of valproic acid (VPA) on EMT in vitro and in vivo. In vitro, EMT was induced by the administration of transforming growth factor-β1 (TGF-β1) in a human alveolar epithelial cell line (A549). The dose effects of VPA (0.1–3 mM) on EMT were subsequently evaluated at different timepoints. VPA (1 mM) was applied prior to the administration of TGF-β1 and the expression of E-cadherin, vimentin, p-Smad2/3 and p-Akt was assessed. In addition, the effects of a TGF-β type I receptor inhibitor (A8301) and PI3K-Akt inhibitor (LY294002) on EMT were evaluated. In vivo, the effects of VPA on bleomycin-induced lung fibrosis were evaluated by assessing variables such as survival rate, body weight and histopathological changes, whilst the expression of E-cadherin and vimentin in lung tissue was also evaluated. A8301 and LY294002 were used to ascertain the cellular signaling pathways involved in this model. The administration of VPA prior to TGF-β1 in A549 cells prevented EMT in both a time- and concentration-dependent manner. Pretreatment with VPA downregulated the expression of both p-Smad2/3 and p-Akt. A8301 administration increased the expression of E-cadherin and reduced the expression of vimentin. LY294002 inhibited Akt phosphorylation induced by TGF-β1 but failed to prevent EMT. Pretreatment with VPA both increased the survival rate and prevented the loss of body weight in mice with pulmonary fibrosis. Interestingly, both VPA and A8301 prevented EMT and facilitated an improvement in lung structure. Overall, pretreatment with VPA attenuated the development of pulmonary fibrosis by inhibiting EMT in mice, which was associated with Smad2/3 deactivation but without Akt cellular signal involvement.
CancerNature.com

Novel circular RNA circSLIT2 facilitates the aerobic glycolysis of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma via miR-510-5p/c-Myc/LDHA axis

Increasing evidence has indicated the great diagnostic and therapeutic potentials of circular RNAs (circRNAs) in human cancers. Although the biological roles of circRNAs in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) have been partially annotated, the potential regulatory mechanism of circRNAs in PDAC tumorigenesis remains poorly understood. Here, our study found that the novel circRNA circSLIT2 was significantly upregulated in PDAC tissues and cells. Clinically, ectopic high-expression of circSLIT2 was correlated with unfavorable prognosis of PDAC patients. Functional experiments demonstrated that circSLIT2 promoted the aerobic glycolysis and proliferation of PDAC cells in vitro, and circSLIT2 knockdown inhibited tumor growth in vivo. Mechanistically, circSLIT2 acted as miRNA sponge to target miR-510-5p/c-Myc axis. Furthermore, c-Myc bound with the promoter region of lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA) to activate the transcription. Collectively, present findings reveal that circSLIT2/miR-510-5p/c-Myc/LDHA axis participates in the aerobic glycolysis and carcinogenesis of PDAC, and may act as a promising therapeutic target.
CancerNature.com

Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3-internal tandem duplications epigenetically activates checkpoint kinase 1 in acute myeloid leukemia cells

It is not clear how Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3-internal tandem duplications (FLT3-ITD) regulates checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In this study, we investigated the regulatory effect of FLT3-ITD on CHK1. Our results showed that CHK1 was highly expressed in FLT3-ITD positive AML. The overall survival rate and disease-free survival rate of AML patients with high CHK1 level were lower than those of patients with low CHK1 level. Mechanistically, FLT3-ITD recruited p300 to the CHK1 promoter and subsequently acetylated H3K27, thereby enhancing the transcription of CHK1. Interfering with the expression of CHK1 significantly inhibited the cell proliferation and induced cell apoptosis in FLT3-ITD positive MV4-11 cells. In addition, CHK1 knockdown promoted the sensitivity of MV4-11 cells to the epigenetic inhibitors JQ1 and C646. This study discovers a new therapeutic target for FLT3-ITD + AML and provided evidence for the combination of epigenetic inhibitors for AML treatment.
CancerNature.com

Kras activation in endometrial organoids drives cellular transformation and epithelial-mesenchymal transition

KRAS, an oncogene, is frequently activated by mutations in many cancers. Kras-driven adenocarcinoma development in the lung, pancreas, and biliary tract has been extensively studied using gene targeting in mice. By taking the organoid- and allograft-based genetic approach to these organs, essentially the same results as in vivo models were obtained in terms of tumor development. To verify the applicability of this approach to other organs, we investigated whether the combination of Kras activation and Pten inactivation, which gives rise to endometrial tumors in mice, could transform murine endometrial organoids in the subcutis of immunodeficient mice. We found that in KrasG12D-expressing endometrial organoids, Pten knockdown did not confer tumorigenicity, but Cdkn2a knockdown or Trp53 deletion led to the development of carcinosarcoma (CS), a rare, aggressive tumor comprising both carcinoma and sarcoma. Although they originated from epithelial cells, some CS cells expressed both epithelial and mesenchymal markers. Upon inoculation in immunodeficient mice, tumor-derived round organoids developed carcinoma or CS, whereas spindle-shaped organoids formed monophasic sarcoma only, suggesting an irreversible epithelial-mesenchymal transition during the transformation of endometrial cells and progression. As commonly observed in mutant Kras-driven tumors, the deletion of the wild-type Kras allele was identified in most induced tumors, whereas some epithelial cells in CS-derived organoids were unexpectedly negative for KrasG12D. Collectively, we showed that the oncogenic potential of KrasG12D and the histological features of derived tumors are context-dependent and varies according to the organ type and experimental settings. Our findings provide novel insights into the mechanisms underlying tissue-specific Kras-driven tumorigenesis.
CancerNature.com

Novel CDK9 inhibitor oroxylin A promotes wild-type P53 stability and prevents hepatocellular carcinoma progression by disrupting both MDM2 and SIRT1 signaling

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most lethal tumours worldwide. However, the effects of first-line sorafenib treatment in advanced HCC fail to prolong patients’ survival due to the highly heterogeneous characteristics of HCC etiology. Cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) is an important target in the continuous development of cancer therapy. Here, we demonstrate that CDK9 is closely associated with the progression of HCC and can serve as an HCC therapeutic target by modulating the recovery of wild-type p53 (wt-p53) function. We prove that mouse double minute 2 homologue (MDM2) and Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) are phosphorylated by CDK9 at Ser166 and Ser47, respectively. Inhibition of CDK9 not only reduces the MDM2-mediated ubiquitination and degradation of wt-p53 but also increases wt-p53 stability by suppressing deacetylase activity of SIRT1. Thus, inhibition of CDK9 promotes the wt-p53 stabilization and prevents HCC progression. However, excessive inhibition by high concentrations of specific CDK9 inhibitors counteracts the promotion of p53 stability and reduces their anti-HCC activity because of extreme general transcription repression. The effects of a novel CDK9 inhibitor named oroxylin A (OA) from Scutellaria baicalensis are explored, with the results indicating that OA shows moderate and controlled inhibition of CDK9 activity and expression, and stabilizes wt-p53 by inhibiting CDK9-regulated MDM2 and SIRT1 signaling. These outcomes indicate the high therapeutic potential of OA against HCC and its low toxicity in normal tissue. This study demonstrates a novel mechanism for the regulation of wt-p53 by CDK9 and indicates that OA is a potential candidate for HCC therapy.
ScienceNature.com

ELV-N32 and RvD6 isomer decrease pro-inflammatory cytokines, senescence programming, ACE2 and SARS-CoV-2-spike protein RBD binding in injured cornea

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has resulted in a pandemic affecting the most vulnerable in society, triggering a public health crisis and economic collapse around the world. Effective treatments to mitigate this viral infection are needed. Since the eye is a route of virus entrance, we use an in vivo rat model of corneal inflammation as well as human corneal epithelial cells (HCEC) in culture challenged with IFNγ as models of the eye surface to study this issue. We explore ways to block the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) protein to angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). We found that the lipid mediators, elovanoid (ELV)-N32 or Resolvin D6-isomer (RvD6i) decreased the expression of the ACE2 receptor, furin, and integrins in damaged corneas or IFNγ-stimulated HCEC. There was also a concomitant decrease in the binding of Spike RBD with the lipid treatments. Using RNA-seq analysis, we uncovered that the lipid mediators also attenuated the expression of pro-inflammatoy cytokines participating in hyper-inflammation and senescence programming. Thus, the bioactivity of these lipid mediators will contribute to open therapeutic avenues to counteract virus attachment and entrance to the body.
ScienceNature.com

A gain-of-function NLRP3 3′-UTR polymorphism causes miR-146a-mediated suppression of NLRP3 expression and confers protection against sepsis progression

Nucleotide-binding domain and leucine-rich repeat (LRR)-containing family protein 3 (NLRP3) regulated the maturation of inflammation-related cytokines by forming NLRP3 inflammasome, which plays pivotal roles in sepsis pathogenesis. In this study, we evaluated the genetic association of NLRP3 polymorphisms with sepsis (640 patients and 769 controls) and characterized the impact of NLRP3 polymorphisms on NLRP3 expression and inflammatory responses. No significant differences were observed in genotype/allelic frequencies of NLRP3 29940G>C between sepsis cases and controls. The G allele was significantly overrepresented in patients with septic shock than those in sepsis subgroup, and the GC/GG genetypes were related to the 28-day mortality of sepsis. Lipopolysaccharide challenge to peripheral blood mononuclear cells showed a significant suppression of NLRP3 mRNA expression and release of IL-1β and TNF-α in CC compared with the GC/GG genotype category. Functional experiments with luciferase reporter vectors containing the NLRP3 3′-UTR with the 29940 G-to-C variation in HUVECs and THP-1 cells showed a potential suppressive effect of miR-146a on NLRP3 transcription in the presence of the C allele. Taken together, these results demonstrated that the 29940 G-to-C mutation within the NLRP3 3′-UTR was a gain-of-function alteration that caused the suppression of NLRP3 expression and downstream inflammatory cytokine production via binding with miR-146a, which ultimately protected patients against susceptibility to sepsis progression and poor clinical outcome.
CancerNature.com

Long non-coding RNA DIO3OS binds to microRNA-130b to restore radiosensitivity in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma by upregulating PAX9

Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) ranks as one of the most deadly cancers worldwide due to its aggressive progression and poor treatment response. The long non-coding RNA (lncRNA)-microRNA (miRNA)-messenger RNA (mRNA) axis has been highlighted as a potency biomarker for enhancing the radiosensitivity of ESCC. Hence, we investigated the functional mechanism of the lncRNA DIO3OS/miR-130b/PAX9 axis in the radioresistance of ESCC cells. In cell experiments, we altered the miR-130b expression in ESCC cells using mimic or inhibitor to examine its effects on ESCC cell activities in response to 4 Gy irradiation, as well testing the involvement of lncRNA DIO3OS and the transcription factor gene PAX9. Tumor xenograft experiments were then conducted to observe the effect of miR-130b, lncRNA DIO3OS, and PAX9 on the radiosensitivity of ESCC cells in vivo. miR-130b was found to be highly expressed in ESCC. Downregulated miR-130b inhibited proliferation, invasion, and resistance to apoptosis in ESCC cells. LncRNA DIO3OS and PAX9 were downregulated in ESCC. The lncRNA DIO3OS could upregulate PAX9 by binding to miR-130b, which ultimately promoted the radiosensitivity of ESCC in vitro and in vivo. Taken together, lncRNA DIO3OS upregulates the expression of PAX9 by binding to miR-130b, ultimately promoting the radiosensitivity of ESCC.
CancerNature.com

Long non-coding RNA AFAP1-AS1 accelerates lung cancer cells migration and invasion by interacting with SNIP1 to upregulate c-Myc

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 240 (2021) Cite this article. Actin filament associated protein 1 antisense RNA 1 (named AFAP1-AS1) is a long non-coding RNA and overexpressed in many cancers. This study aimed to identify the role and mechanism of AFAP1-AS1 in lung cancer. The AFAP1-AS1 expression was firstly assessed in 187 paraffin-embedded lung cancer and 36 normal lung epithelial tissues by in situ hybridization. The migration and invasion abilities of AFAP1-AS1 were investigated in lung cancer cells. To uncover the molecular mechanism about AFAP1-AS1 function in lung cancer, we screened proteins that interact with AFAP1-AS1 by RNA pull down and the mass spectrometry analyses. AFAP1-AS1 was highly expressed in lung cancer clinical tissues and its expression was positively correlated with lung cancer patients’ poor prognosis. In vivo experiments confirmed that AFAP1-AS1 could promote lung cancer metastasis. AFAP1-AS1 promoted lung cancer cells migration and invasion through interacting with Smad nuclear interacting protein 1 (named SNIP1), which inhibited ubiquitination and degradation of c-Myc protein. Upregulation of c-Myc molecule in turn promoted the expression of ZEB1, ZEB2, and SNAIL gene, which ultimately enhanced epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT) and lung cancer metastasis. Understanding the molecular mechanism by which AFAP1-AS1 promotes lung cancer’s migration and invasion may provide novel therapeutic targets for lung cancer patients’ early diagnosis and therapy.
ScienceNature.com

The clinicopathologic spectrum and genomic landscape of de-/trans-differentiated melanoma

Dedifferentiation and transdifferentiation are rare and only poorly understood phenomena in cutaneous melanoma. To study this disease more comprehensively we have retrieved 11 primary cutaneous melanomas from our pathology archives showing biphasic features characterized by a conventional melanoma and additional areas of de-/trans-differentiation as defined by a lack of immunohistochemical expression of all conventional melanocytic markers (S-100 protein, SOX10, Melan-A, and HMB-45). The clinical, histologic, and immunohistochemical findings were recorded and follow-up was obtained. The patients were mostly elderly (median: 81 years; range: 42–86 years) without significant gender predilection, and the sun-exposed skin of the head and neck area was most commonly affected. The tumors were deeply invasive with a mean depth of 7 mm (range: 4–80 mm). The dedifferentiated component showed atypical fibroxanthoma-like features in the majority of cases (7), while additional rhabdomyosarcomatous and epithelial transdifferentiation was noted histologically and/or immunohistochemically in two tumors each. The background conventional melanoma component was of desmoplastic (4), superficial spreading (3), nodular (2), lentigo maligna (1), or spindle cell (1) types. For the seven patients with available follow-up data (median follow-up period of 25 months; range: 8–36 months), two died from their disease, and three developed metastases. Next-generation sequencing of the cohort revealed somatic mutations of established melanoma drivers including mainly NF1 mutations (5) in the conventional component, which was also detected in the corresponding de-/trans-differentiated component. In summary, the diagnosis of primary cutaneous de-/trans-differentiated melanoma is challenging and depends on the morphologic identification of conventional melanoma. Molecular analysis is diagnostically helpful as the mutated gene profile is shared between the conventional and de-/trans-differentiated components. Importantly, de-/trans-differentiation does not appear to confer a more aggressive behavior.

Comments / 0

Community Policy