Georgia State

A Black chef reflects on why he left the South and what brought him home to Coastal Georgia

Savannah Morning News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the late 19th century, Matthew Raiford’s great-great-great-grandfather, Jupiter Gilliard, bought a farm near Brunswick, Georgia. Born into slavery in 1812, Gilliard passed down that land to his sons. Raiford, born in 1967, left Georgia and the South when he was 18 years old, vowing to never return. After serving in the U.S. Army with postings in Germany and the Middle East, learning to be a chef and then cooking around the country, Raiford in 2011 finally came back to the family farm in Georgia.

www.savannahnow.com
