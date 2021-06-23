Malta regulator in 'rising panic' as FATF grey list decision looms

Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands have been added to the quarantine-free green list, giving UK holidaymakers a much-needed boost this summer.The changes will come into effect from 4am on 30 June, and mean holidaymakers returning from those nations need not quarantine, but must instead take just one post-arrival PCR test.However, all territories but Malta are on the “green watchlist”, which mean they are at risk of turning amber.Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced the changes in a tweet.Javier Piñanes, director of the Spanish Tourist Office, said: “We are delighted that the Balearic Islands has been added to the UK’s...