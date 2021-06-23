Malta regulator in 'rising panic' as FATF grey list decision looms

Northern Ireland has upstaged the rest of the UK nations by revealing the traffic light changes ahead of the Department for Transport (DfT) announcement. The NI Executive revealed at around 6.30pm that the Balearics, Malta, Madeira and a scattering of Caribbean islands would join the quarantine-free green list from 4am on Wednesday 30 June.The Independent understands that the list aligns with the DfT’s categorisation.The additions are:AnguillaAntigua & BarbudaBalearic IslandsBarbadosBermudaBritish Antartic TerritoryBritish Indian Ocean TerritoryBritish Virgin IslandsCayman IslandsDominicaGrenadaMadeiraMaltaMontserratPitcairn IslandsTurks & CaicosElsewhere, countries including Uganda, Kuwait and Dominican Republic have been added to NI’s red list. Read More Kuwait, Dominican Republic and Tunisia among countries added to Northern Ireland red listGreen list countries update - live: Malta, Balearic Islands and Madeira join Northern Ireland’s green listWhat time is the green list travel announcement today?