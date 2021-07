Israeli cybersecurity company SentinelOne has completed its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), raising $1.2 billion at a company valuation of $8.9 billion. The company sold 35 million Class A shares at $35 per share, having announced on Monday that it would sell 32 million shares priced between $31 and $32 per share. If the underwriters exercise their options to buy 5,250,000 class-A shares at the IPO price within 30 days then SentinelOne’s valuation could climb to $11.5 billion. The company will begin trading on Wall street today with the S ticker.