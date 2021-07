A temporary deal has been reached to delay a ban on the sale of chilled meats across the Irish Sea, forcing the UK to abide by Brussels’ food standards rules. Ministers believe the agreement allows for further discussions to continue for a permanent solution to end the so-called sausage wars.Meanwhile, Labour chiefs say Sir Keir Starmer will not step down if the party loses the Batley and Spen by-election.A poll shows four in 10 members of the party would want him to stand aside.Earlier, Boris Johnson dismissed the Matt Hancock affair as “Westminster bubble stuff” during a fiery clash...