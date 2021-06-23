Guess which London borough has vaccinated the highest percentage of residents?

Some research this week by the Evening Standard has revealed the London borough that has vaccinated the greatest percentage of its population. Based on data provided by NHS England, the stats show that… RICHMOND is London’s front-runner, with 85 percent having had their first dose, and 55 percent their second. That perhaps isn’t that surprising. Richmond’s population is around 156,000, whereas several London boroughs have more than 200,000. It is also – crucially – one of London’s most affluent areas. Oh, and hand-in-hand with that affluence comes a more elderly-than-average population that doesn’t move around that much (I mean, if you lived near all that green space, deer, tea shops, lovely pubs etc etc, why would you?). All of which means that NHS services can reach those eligible for vaccination relatively efficiently and that more of the population will have been eligible for vaccination by this point.