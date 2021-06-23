Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Guess which London borough has vaccinated the highest percentage of residents?

By Chris Waywell
Time Out Global
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome research this week by the Evening Standard has revealed the London borough that has vaccinated the greatest percentage of its population. Based on data provided by NHS England, the stats show that… RICHMOND is London’s front-runner, with 85 percent having had their first dose, and 55 percent their second. That perhaps isn’t that surprising. Richmond’s population is around 156,000, whereas several London boroughs have more than 200,000. It is also – crucially – one of London’s most affluent areas. Oh, and hand-in-hand with that affluence comes a more elderly-than-average population that doesn’t move around that much (I mean, if you lived near all that green space, deer, tea shops, lovely pubs etc etc, why would you?). All of which means that NHS services can reach those eligible for vaccination relatively efficiently and that more of the population will have been eligible for vaccination by this point.

www.timeout.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Boroughs#Promised Land#Vaccination#The Evening Standard#Nhs England#Teddington#The Sunday Times#Westside London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

English COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 260, ONS says

LONDON (Reuters) – The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 260 people in the week to June 26, Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, as a new wave of cases of the Delta variant gathers pace. The previous week,...
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

UK doctors want some COVID-19 measures retained after July 19

LONDON (Reuters) – England should retain some coronavirus measures beyond July 19, when most remaining restrictions are due to be lifted, to help limit the spread of the disease, a doctors’ union warned on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed last Monday that most restrictions in England will end on...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Caution needed over double-jab exemption - expert

Allowing fully vaccinated people to skip self-isolation risks a "loss of compliance", a psychologist has warned. Prof Robert West said the move - being considered by ministers - could breed "resentment" and encourage those without both jabs to ignore the rules. A Downing Street source said no decisions had been...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Queen Elizabeth Honours Britain's Health Service for Pandemic Work

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth has awarded Britain's National Health Service (NHS) the George Cross - the highest civilian gallantry award - in recognition of 73 years of dedicated service, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. The honour has only been bestowed collectively twice before, and only once by the queen.
HealthBBC

Queen gives George Cross to NHS for staff's 'courage and dedication'

The Queen has awarded the George Cross to the NHS as the health service marks its 73rd anniversary on Monday. In a personal message, the Queen said NHS staff across the UK had worked "with courage, compassion and dedication" for more than 70 years. NHS England chief executive Sir Simon...
CarsPosted by
The Independent

E-scooter trial expanded to three new boroughs in London

A trial of e-scooters in London has been expanded to three more boroughs.City of London, Southwark and some parts of Lambeth will start rolling out e-scooters from Monday, taking the total number available to rent in the capital to 1,200.Around 600 are already available in Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Kensington & Chelsea, Richmond, Tower Hamlets, and Canary Wharf.The 12-month trial has been set up by Transport for London (TfL), London Councils – which represents the city’s local authorities – and e-scooter operators Lime, Dott and Tier.TfL says it is in discussions with London Councils and other boroughs about more...
WorldPosted by
Fortune

An island nation has the world’s highest vaccination rate

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Three billion people, or about 23.4% of the global population, have received at least one vaccine shot, but not all countries are equal. The scenic island of Malta has the world’s highest vaccination rate, with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid news: UK records 24,885 new cases as PM considers scrapping isolation rules for fully-vaccinated

Public Health England reported 24,885 new Covid cases on Saturday, a decrease of more than 2,000 infections from Friday’s case count.Saturday’s death toll was also down – recording nine fewer deaths than Friday – with 18 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.The new figures were published as the government is considering plans to drop isolation rules for double-jabbed people who have been in contact with a Covid case, Downing Street has confirmed, amid a warning that up to a million people a day will be forced into quarantine unless rules are relaxed.Ministers are expected to...
SoccerTime Out Global

Want to watch England’s semi-final in Trafalgar Square? ACT NOW!

It may have escaped your attention, but there is a really-quite-surprisingly-cool-looking Euro 2020 Fan Zone in Trafalgar Square. What an arena to see England’s inevitable and epochal triumph in the much-delayed tournament. There are rows of suitably distanced picnic tables beneath the stern maritime gaze of Admiral Lord Nelson, so you can safely go absolute apeshit when our boys trounce whoever they’re playing.
DrinksTime Out Global

Bring an elderly pal to Brixton Brewery and get free beer

A big ol’ buzzword, kindness is something a lot of people chat about but sometimes forget to put into action. Strangely, it’s a beer brand who are wearing their hearts on their sleeves and helping to raise awareness – and much needed cash – for the admirable work of Age UK Lambeth. And there’s something in it for you too!
Premier LeagueTime Out Global

Where to watch England’s Euro 2020 match this Saturday

The 2020 FIFA European Championships have been a ‘feast of football’ as pundits are fond of saying and – bloody hell! – England are still in it (at the time of writing at least). This weekend will be a massive one for fans in London, and loads of them want to be among their people: in the company of screaming strangers (and a few screaming friends), so seats in big-screen-owning bars and pubs are getting hard to find. If you are still looking for a spot to watch the action, you might want to try a few of these Time Out-approved places (check with individual venues for availability before you head off, though).
U.K.wcn247.com

Over 6 million EU citizens apply to settle in post-Brexit UK

LONDON (AP) — More than 6 million European Union citizens applied to settle in the U.K. before the end-June deadline that the British government had imposed as part of the country’s departure from the bloc. In a statement Friday, Britain’s Home Office said that of the 6.02 million who had applied, 400,000 applications were made in the final month before the end of the EU Settlement Scheme. The Home Office said that the 570,000 people with pending applications will have their rights protected until their application is decided and that there will be “indefinite scope” for anyone who missed the deadline to make a late application.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Customise your noodles at Marugame Udon’s first London restaurant

Popular Japanese udon restaurant Marugame Udon is set to open its very first European restaurant later this month, choosing a spot in the shadow of Liverpool Street for their noodle-centric UK debut. Over in Japan 150 million bows of Marugame Udon are consumed every year and while it might take...
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Diurnal gets UK approval for 'Efmody' treatment

Speciality pharmaceutical company Diurnal Group announced on Friday that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a marketing authorisation for ‘Efmody’, or hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules, as treatment for adult and adolescent patients with the rare congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) condition. 1,265.93. 16:21 02/07/21. n/a. n/a.
Skin CareTime Out Global

From just £21 for a facial treatment at London Beauty and Health

Choose from three different treatments, each with skin analysis from experts. Each option has a skin analysis to really understand your composition. Has the last year or so taken it out of your skin a bit? Looking a bit grey? A bit dull? All it needs is a bit of zhuzh and a bit of zhuzh is exactly what we have for you right here. Those fine folk at London Beauty Health have three great facials lined up for you, with each one geared to fully understand your skin before giving it all the love it needs.