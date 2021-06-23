COVID-19’s Hidden Toll: Shrinking worlds

For many older adults, the question now is how they recover from a pandemic that made their lives dimmer and lonely. Soon the regulars at the senior centers in Rappahannock and Fauquier counties will be able to come in four days a week again. They won’t need to wear masks or social-distance around the tables, which will make conversation a whole lot easier for those with hearing problems. They’ll be able to eat their lunches off plates instead of from pre-packed plastic containers.