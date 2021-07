New health secretary Sajid Javid has pledged to look again at coronavirus measures in schools, after thousands of pupils were told to self-isolate.Working parents across the country are struggling as entire class ‘bubbles’ are sent home, often for up to 10 days, after a contact tests positive for the virus.Mr Javid made the pledge as he came under pressure from Tory MPs who urged him to recognise that children had “suffered enough” during the pandemic. Mr Javid, who only took the job on Saturday night after his predecessor Matt Hancock resigned following an admission he broke...