We still have a couple of weeks before Black Widow finally hits theaters but, if the tracking numbers hold, it is going to have a very solid debut at the box office. Scarlett Johansson's long-awaited solo entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was originally supposed to arrive in May of last year. 2020 had other plans. But as the industry has started coming back to life, Disney and Marvel Studios are gearing up to release their first movie on the big screen in nearly two years. And it may well be the hit the industry needs right now.