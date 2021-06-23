Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

We are all Jews now. To fight anti-semitism, it’s time to don a Kippah | Bruce Ledewitz

By Bruce Ledewitz
Posted by 
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8cy5_0acpY5Pg00

The recent fighting between Hamas and Israel presented critics of the state of Israel with a dilemma.

Bruce Ledewitz (Capital-Star file)

These critics have argued that Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians is unjust and that Israel’s rejection of a two-state solution and creeping annexation of the West Bank are at the heart of the continuing conflict. The only answer is peaceful coexistence.

In response, Israel’s defenders have labeled practically all such criticism anti-Semitic in that it holds Israel to standards no one applies to other countries. This can amount, in the case of New York Times columnist Bret Stephens , to saying that you cannot criticize Israel’s actions in Gaza unless you also criticize Turkey’s bombardment of “Kurdish militants in Iraq.”

Critics of Israel used to shrug off such hyperbole. People’s politics are never consistent in this way. Many Americans feel a special and close involvement with Israel and are uniquely concerned about its actions. Israel has never been just another country for America. That means both special support and unique criticism.

But you can’t just shrug off a charge of anti-Semitism today. Not when opposition to Israeli policies has fused with an increasing number of horrific and violent attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions both in America and in Europe. From beatings of Jewish men to fires at synagogues.

These attacks have nothing whatever to do with the state of Israel. They are simply savage instances of an anti-Semitism many American Jews assumed could never happen here.

The dilemma for critics of Israel is how to express condemnation of this new anti-Semitism in a credible way while maintaining a principled stance on the Palestinian question. After all, unless you are identifiably Jewish, which usually means you are an Orthodox Jewish male, you are not at risk and your words of support mean little.

But there is actually something we can do to express our solidarity with the Jewish people. I hit upon a useful response to anti-Jewish violence earlier, during another spike in such attacks in late 2019.

These 2019 attacks—assaults on Jewish men especially in the New York City area and a shooting at a kosher market in Jersey City— culminated in a horrific knife attack at a rabbi’s home during a Chanukah celebration. Ultimately, one victim died in that attack.

Pa. lawmakers just can’t resist comparing things to the Holocaust & Nazis. It’s time to banish this lazy and offensive rhetoric from our dialogue | Opinion

These attacks had no connection to foreign affairs. Israel was not in the news at that time. The attacks targeted Orthodox Jews, who could be readily identified by their unique dress, including the presence of a kippah, the ritual head covering that Orthodox Jewish men routinely wear.

I was horrified by these attacks and I wanted to respond in some way. I was educated in early childhood at an Orthodox Jewish school, the New Haven Hebrew Day School. I wore those same clothes. I could have been one of those victims. Although I have since left Judaism for a secular life and consider myself a non-Jew, I retain a strong attachment to the Orthodox Jewish world.

So, I resolved to practice solidarity with my Jewish brothers and sisters.

At the time, I rode public buses every day to work and around Pittsburgh. Occasionally, among my fellow riders were one or two Jewish men, plainly identifiable.

I decided I would carry a kippah on the bus. Whenever an identifiably Jewish person boarded the bus, I would simply don my kippah.

Human memory can play tricks. I know I put my plan into action because I carried a kippah in my backpack. I remember actually putting the kippah on twice before the pandemic temporarily ended my bus-riding. I even remember that on one of those occasions, the man who was the object of my concern was so engrossed in his study of an ancient text that he never even saw me.

But I can’t swear that these events actually happened. I may be conflating earlier bus rides with later ones. It may be that I rode the bus those few weeks prepared for an action that never came.

Today, with the buses again rolling, but now in an atmosphere much more dangerous for Jews than in 2019, I will have my chance again.

We never needed a Jan. 6 Commission. We need a Nov. 3 Commission. This is why | Bruce Ledewitz

All of us can practice this solidarity. We should all, liberal Jews and non-Jews alike, start carrying a kippah or its equivalent. Since Orthodox Jewish women cover their heads as well, women can act in a similar way.

Then, in all situations when Jews might be subject to violence, we can all share the danger. We can all wear a kippah. We can do this in Jewish neighborhoods, near Jewish institutions and on the bus.

To be clear, I wasn’t exhibiting any great courage in my plan. Anti-Semitic attacks in Pittsburgh are thankfully rare. But, as the horrible synagogue killings in 2018 show, they do occur and we must stand against them.

Just as police violence against persons of color is not just violence against them but against us all, just so here. As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., taught, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Anti-Semitism threatens us all. We are all Jews.

This action is particularly important for critics of Israel. If people are going to ask Israelis to take risks for peace, it is only fair for people to take a risk themselves, even as here, a small one.

A recent NPR story about increasing and violent anti-Semitism was headlined, “Many Jews Wonder: Where Are Our Allies?”  In the story, Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman asked, “Who is here for us?”

We have to answer her, “We all are.”

Opinion contributor Bruce Ledewitz teaches constitutional law at Duquesne University Law School in Pittsburgh. His work appears biweekly on the Capital-Star’s Commentary Page.  Listen to his podcast, “Bends Toward Justice” here . His forthcoming book, “The Universe Is On Our Side: Restoring Faith in American Public Life,” will be published in October.

The post We are all Jews now. To fight anti-semitism, it’s time to don a Kippah | Bruce Ledewitz appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Community Policy
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

444
Followers
583
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Stephens
Person
Sarah Silverman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthodox Jews#Palestinians#Anti Semitic#Anti Semitism#Hamas#Anti Semitic#New York Times#Kurdish#Americans#Israeli#Anti Jewish#Rabbi#Chanukah#The Holocaust Nazis#Judaism#Orthodox Jewish#Non Jews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Related
ImmigrationCleveland Jewish News

These Jewish activists work as translators for migrants to fight ‘language violence’

(JTA) — In 2018, a caravan of Central American migrants approached the United States through Mexico, stoking both fears and compassion. Ariel Koren, an interpreter who was translating for separated families near the U.S.-Mexico border at the time, saw a bureaucracy intent on discouraging immigration by making the process nearly impossible for non-English speakers. She called it “language violence.”
Congress & Courtspinalcentral.com

State lawmakers debate language in teaching about anti-Semitism

PHOENIX -- Teaching anti-Semitism in Arizona public schools will not include any claim that the state of Israel has no right to exist, according to legislation approved Tuesday by the state Senate.. The 16-14 vote came over the objections of every Democratic lawmaker who said that it would effectively stifle...
POTUSNewsweek

The Time Has Come for a Domestic Anti-Semitism Czar in the U.S. | Opinion

Anti-Semitism continues to be on the rise in the United States, which does not have a domestic anti-Semitism czar in the White House. The recent unprecedented wave of violent assaults targeting Jews on the streets of our cities, with almost 200 anti-Semitic incidents reported during the recent Israel-Gaza conflict, makes the need for creating this White House position now more urgent than ever before.
PoliticsNew York Post

US, Germany confront rising anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial

BERLIN — The United States and Germany launched a new initiative Thursday to stem an alarming rise in anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial around the world. The two governments announced the start of a U.S.-Germany Holocaust Dialogue that seeks to reverse the trend that gained traction during the coronavirus pandemic amid a surge in political populism across Europe and the U.S. The dialogue creates a way to develop educational and messaging tools to teach youth and others about the crimes of Nazis and their collaborators.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Historically, Jews Always Have To Give Up Something To Be Accepted — This Time It’s Israel (Daled Amos)

Except when that hate targets Jews. Then it’s legitimate complaint. Like when you try to burn down a synagogue because you’re angry at Israel. We saw that a few years ago when a German court affirmed a ruling that synagogue arson is not anti-Semitic. The case was about 3 men “of Palestinian descent” in July 2014. After the end-of-Ramadan celebration, they threw Molotov cocktails at a synagogue, resulting in minimal damage and no injuries.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

US Jews Know Anti-Semitism When We See It

While the Jewish left keeps trying to convince us that most anti-Israel hatred is not anti-Semitism, a new poll has found that a large majority of American Jews see things such more clearly. The poll, sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League, asked Jews whether certain types of anti-Israel statements or actions...
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

Report: Germany bans Hamas flag following anti-Semitic incidents

The German government has agreed to ban the Hamas flag, following a number of anti-Semitic incidents at anti-Israel rallies in the country last month, Deutsche Welle reported on Sunday. The proposal was an initiative of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), according to the report. The center-left Social...
Religiontelegraphherald.com

Letter: Anti-semitism continues in today's world

This letter is in response to Frank Belcastro’s well-crafted yet morally vacuous liberal diatribe against Israel. Please don’t talk to me about “war crimes” leveled against Israel. When you understand that Hamas purposely hides its ammunition in places that house civilians and it does not bother you, I have a difficult time being charitable.
Religionthelakewoodscoop.com

Are We Responsible for the Chillul Shabbos of Irreligious Jews?

Shabbos is the true sign of a Torah observant Jew, and someone who doesn’t keep it is deemed a kofer b’ikar. And we, as the bearers of this sign, need to strengthen ourselves in this topic so our influence should spread to the irreligious Jews. The Brisker Rav points out that Yom Kippur is so much more widely observed than Shabbos, because it’s our attitude that spreads even to assimilated Jews. Join R’ Yitzchok Sorotzkin as he helps us upgrade our shemiras Shabbos with his meaningful insights.
Presidential ElectionTrumann Democrat

French far-right chief lays out plans for presidential race

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she will stick with her strategy of making her party a more mainstream political force despite a stinging loss in France's regional elections, and that tactic will carry her into next year's presidential race. Le Pen, 52, was reelected Sunday...