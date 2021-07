Loki director Kate Herron commented on Twitter what it meant for her to reveal the character’s sexuality. Disney Plus and Marvel Studios’ Loki is not only exciting because it is the franchise’s first formal foray into the multiverse but also because it expands upon the iconic character. Played by Tom Hiddleston since 2011’s Thor, Loki quickly emerged as a fan favorite. His character slowly moved away from being a full-on tyrannical villain and morphed into a likable, but still deceitful anti-hero. With the new Disney Plus series directed by Kate Herron, audiences have already seen some of Loki’s most emotional moments, giving fans further insight into the character’s psyche and thought process.