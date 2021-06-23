The Little Mermaid set photos show Halle Bailey in costume as Ariel
New set photos from The Little Mermaid live-action remake give us our first proper glimpse of Halle Bailey in costume as Ariel. The set photos show Bailey in a sack-like costume, reminiscent of a scene in Disney's original 1989 animated movie where Ariel stumbles to shore as a newly transformed human and fashions a makeshift dress out of some burlap material she finds on the beach. It's also apparent from the photos that Bailey isn't sporting cartoon Ariel's iconic bright red hair.www.gamesradar.com