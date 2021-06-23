Cancel
The Suicide Squad: James Gunn doesn't know if Bloodsport shot Henry Cavill's Superman

Cover picture for the article

James Gunn has revealed that, though Idris Elba's Bloodsport shot Superman in the DCEU, the director isn't sure just which Superman took the hit. "Bloodsport is in prison for putting Superman into the ICU with a kryptonite bullet," Gunn told IGN in a breakdown for the new trailer. "Yes, The Suicide Squad is a part of the DCEU, but I don't know which Superman it was because I don't cast the next Superman. So, it could be Henry [Cavill]. It could be somebody else. It's whoever people decide upon other than me."

