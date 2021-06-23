Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Overwatch players aren't happy as cross-play beta changes up regional matchmaking

By Hirun Cryer
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Overwatch cross-play beta is now finally live in a new update, but it's causing a headache for plenty of players. This week, Overwatch finally initiated cross-play between console and PC platforms, over five years after it originally released in 2016. While this should have been a pretty momentous occassion for Blizzard's online hero shooter, it's now being talked about for another reason entirely.

www.gamesradar.com
Community Policy
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overwatch League#Matchmaking#Blizzard#Eu#Na
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Overwatch Cross-Play Support Now Available - News

Developer Blizzard Entertainment announced earlier this month cross-play support will be coming soon to Overwatch and is "powered by the latest global Battle.net update." The cross-play support update for Overwatch is now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch. In order to use cross-play on consoles players will have to create and link a Battle.net account to their console.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch players have a big problem with Ashe’s new Deadlock skin

Overwatch’s resident cowgirl, Ashe, has finally gotten a dedicated challenge, but fans aren’t too impressed with her new Deadlock skin. One of Overwatch’s most beloved DPS characters is a sharpshooting rebel, Ashe. So, when Blizzard announced Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge would be the next limited-time event, fans were over the moon.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Overwatch Cross-Play Beta Now Live for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch Players, Here’s a First Look

It’s official, Overwatch Cross-Play is now live and this enables players to battle together across platforms, all powered by the latest global Battle net update. All players will need to make a Battle net account and link their appropriate console accounts. However, Cross-Play is automatically enabled for PC players. In celebration of this launch, everyone player logs in to Overwatch by the end of 2021 will receive a Golden Loot Box. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Overwatch June 22 Update: Cross-Play, Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge, Balancing Changes, and Bug Fixes

Overwatch received a major update yesterday. The June 22 patch brings some highly demanded features, new challenges, balancing changes, and of course, bug fixes. Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge event is now available and will run till June 5. After that, you won’t be able to get those sweet time-limited rewards. More information about the challenges is mentioned here. Speaking of Ashe, a new Overwatch novel, Deadlock Rebels, is also available.
Video Gamestribuneledgernews.com

Pokemon Go players are not happy with incoming game changes, news sparks community backlash

Jun. 25—When the pandemic was wreaking havoc globally last year, Niantic introduced a bunch of in-game changes in Pokemon Go making it easier for players while they were all quarantining. Pokemon Go is a game that involves players walking around and exploring their surroundings in augmented reality, so with people not being able to step out, these changes were welcomed. However, with certain countries being able to get a grip and control over the Covid-19 situation, particularly North America and New Zealand, Niantic recently announced that they were going to roll back some of those pandemic-related changes to make the game go back to what it was before. This has not gone down well with the Pokemon Go community and players are quite angry with the decision — they want the changes to stay.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Overwatch pros weigh in on the sequel’s shift to five-player teams

Overwatch has seen plenty of changes since it first arrived on the team-based multiplayer first-person shooter scene back in 2016. Over the course of its five years, the shooter has seen large shifts to the way players queue for quickplay and competitive play alongside the numerous patches and updates. When it first launched, there were no limits to the hero choices that players could make when playing, meaning you could see an entire team of Symmetras versus an entire team of Mercys.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Overwatch crossplay beta is live, and there's a new Ashe event too

The Overwatch crossplay open beta announced earlier this month is live, meaning that players on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo can now group up and play together seamlessly. All you need to do to take part is set up a Battle.net account (and if you're on PC, you already have one) and then link your console account to it.
Video Gameschatsports.com

Overwatch announces cross-platform

ESportsJunkie is an ambitious project launched in 2016 that covers the latest news in eSports from CS:GO and League of Legends to Dota 2, Overwatch and any other game that makes its way to the competitive gaming industry. eSportsJunkie uses cookies to improve the end user’s experience. By visiting eSportsJunkie...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Blizzard makes another Overwatch region lock change after ping issues

Blizzard promised to monitor the controversial region lock change in Overwatch, and in their latest change, tweaked the system to “reduce the possibility” of putting players in servers with high latency. Overwatch’s crossplay update marked an important change for the community. It was the first time players could play with...
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Overwatch crossplay beta on now, requires Battle.net

Overwatch crossplay has entered beta testing, Activision Blizzard has today declared. Crossplay will become available on all platforms when fully rolled out, meaning those on Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and Switch will be able to play with (and against!) one another. A...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

VALORANT’s new account leveling system isn’t properly rewarding longtime players for time played, Riot ‘looking into a fix’

Riot introduced a new account leveling feature in today’s VALORANT Episode Three patch. But there appears to be an issue. Patch 3.0’s progression system rewards players for simply putting time into VALORANT, offering display borders that you can level up by simply playing. The account leveling system was supposed to retroactively award longtime players based on how much they’ve already played in the previous two episodes. But the system isn’t working as intended.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite won't support cross-play

During a recent chat with Gamespot, Cold Iron Studios CEO Craig Zinkievich confirmed that Aliens: Fireteam Elite won’t support cross-play, but cross-gen will be there instead. We live in a world where cross-play is slowly becoming normal for players on all devices and playing with your friends on a different...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

This weekends Free Play Days includes Overwatch and Saints Row

Available until Sunday the 27th of June, this weekends Free Play Days games include Overwatch and Saints Row for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to enjoy. If you want to enjoy these free games before they disappear, then all you need to do is install the games through Xbox.com here. To play these free games, however, you’ll need a Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription so they’re not entirely free to try.
Video GamesCNET

Overwatch cross-play goes live today

Popular team-based shooter Overwatch has expanded who players can have on their team with the new cross-play feature added to the game Tuesday. It doesn't matter whether they're playing on PC, Switch, Xbox or PlayStation -- friends can group up for matches. But there's a catch. Overwatch cross-play lets players...