Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. needs to act now to close its ‘low producing well’ loophole to fight methane emissions | Opinion

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Posted by 
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mS13O_0acpXiar00

By Allen L. Robinson

We have seen a profound shift in the conversation on climate change. Instead of debating whether we need to act on climate, the conversation has moved to finding the most effective ways to tackle this existential crisis.

My colleagues and I at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), along with partners across the country, have been working to answer that question through years of research. As the nation’s third largest greenhouse gas emitter and the second largest natural gas producer, Pennsylvania has a critical role to play in finding those solutions.

Methane is the primary component of natural gas. When it is leaked or intentionally vented to the atmosphere during oil and gas operations it is over 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year time frame. In fact, around 25 percent of the global warming impacts we are experiencing today are attributable to methane buildup in the atmosphere.

According to Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), oil and gas operations emit over one million tons of methane into the Commonwealth’s air every year. Our research at CMU was instrumental to EDF’s findings. Simply put, over a million tons of leaked, vented and flared natural gas is a staggering amount of pollution that exacerbates climate change.

While it may seem counterintuitive, even low-producing wells can emit large amounts of methane, making frequent inspection of these wells a critical part of any solution to our state’s methane problem.

In fact, researchers from the University of Cincinnati found that low-producing wells can leak more natural gas (i.e. methane) than they produce. Here in Pennsylvania, low-producing wells are responsible for just over half of all emissions in the state.

Thankfully, Congress is set to approve a bipartisan resolution to restore methane regulation at the federal level, and President Joe Biden has already made the reduction of methane emissions from new and existing sources across the oil and gas supply chain a high priority.

However, there is a long road ahead in tackling this problem. We need states to step up and pave the way for comprehensive standards to cut methane emissions from high- and low-producing wells. Pennsylvania is well positioned to lead.

Wolf must veto these bills defanging Pa.’s power to fight climate change | Opinion

It is expected to issue a proposed final rule to cut methane and air pollution by the end of this year. Unfortunately, as currently written, the state’s proposal exempts low-producing wells that account for over half of the oil and gas methane pollution in state.

Regulating low-producing wells can be challenging given the complexity of ownership. Some operators own only a handful of wells with little aggregate production. But many of Pennsylvania’s low-producing wells are owned by larger companies that operate thousands or even tens of thousands of wells that, together, emit large amounts of methane pollution.

Accordingly, it makes no sense to exempt all low-producing wells – including those owned by large companies with ample resources to stop wasteful emissions – especially when the technology to capture methane emissions is affordable and readily available.

Wolf proposes funneling cap-and-trade dollars to transition fossil fuel workers

Other states have wrestled with the challenge of low producing wells and provide helpful insights. Last year, New Mexico, the nation’s no. 3 oil producer, issued a draft rule that had also exempted low-producing stripper wells.

After some smart and thoughtful work, the state found a simple solution: differentiate larger producers by creating a clear definition for smaller “Mom and Pop” operators. This allowed the state to close loopholes in its proposed rule while providing flexibility to those operators that are truly small businesses.

Closing the loophole in Pennsylvania’s draft methane rule is critical to addressing the climate crisis and securing Gov. Tom Wolf’s legacy as a climate leader. The science is clear, the need to act pressing.

Pennsylvania has long been the home of energy innovation and, once again, we need to harness that esprit de corps toward solutions that will benefit the greater good. Closing the loophole will help ensure that the commonwealth is playing its part – an essential one – on climate action.

Allen L. Robinson is University Professor, Engineering and Public Policy, and the David and Susan Coulter Head and Raymond J. Lane Distinguished University Professor, Mechanical Engineering, at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He writes from Pittsburgh.

The post Pa. needs to act now to close its ‘low producing well’ loophole to fight methane emissions | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Community Policy
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

444
Followers
583
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane Emissions#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Methane Gas#Oil And Gas#Cmu#Edf#Commonwealth#Distinguished University#Mechanical Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
PoliticsABQJournal

New Mexico needs a strong methane rule

The health of our communities depends not just on the health of its residents, but on the health and stewardship of its air, water and land. As organizations dedicated to protecting the health of New Mexico’s children and families, Moms Clean Air Force and New Mexico Voices for Children appreciate Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s focus on public health as a guiding principle in her administration’s approach to a range of issues – from her deft leadership throughout the coronavirus pandemic to her commitment to reducing waste and pollution from the oil and gas industry. However, the work is far from done.
Toole County, MTWashington Post

Capping methane-spewing oil wells, one hole at a time

TOOLE COUNTY, Mont. — The stench bellows from the 1,500-foot hole in the ground, the remains of a well long ago abandoned by a bankrupt oil company. Despite its rotten-egg smell, the culprit is methane, and every year this single well spews the potent greenhouse-gas equivalent of roughly 600 cars.
Santa Ana, CAnewsantaana.com

SoCalGas doing methane emission mapping in Santa Ana

SoCalGas is working with a helicopter company to conduct methane emission mapping over SoCalGas infrastructure in parts of Santa Ana through 5 p.m. today, June 29. New technology allows SoCalGas to detect methane emissions from the air at 500 feet (within normal FAA flight operations regulations). There is no threat...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US producer EQT commits to lowering Scope 1 and 2 emissions

The largest US natural gas producer said it can meet domestic and international demand for clean energy. EQT, the largest US natural gas producer, said June 29 it had set a goal of achieving deeper cuts in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse emissions on the production side by or before 2025.
POTUSWashington Post

Why Methane Is Climate’s Low-Hanging Invisible Fruit

Methane is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide. But new and better techniques to spot major emitters of the odorless, colorless gas have pushed curbing it up climate to-do lists. Scientists view reducing methane emissions from the fossil fuel industry as the cheapest and easiest way to hold down global temperatures in the near term. That could blunt the worst of climate change while buying time for reducing carbon emissions.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Congress votes to restore regulation of methane emissions

The House voted Friday to reverse a Trump-era rule that thwarted the Environmental Protection Agency's power to directly regulate methane emissions from the oil-and-gas sector, sending the measure to President Biden's desk for a signature. Why it matters: Methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas, and wells, gas compressors and...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Innamorato, Kenyatta Introduce Legislation To Close PA Sales Tax Loophole

(Harrisburg, PA) – In order to create a fairer environment for local businesses, state Reps. Sara Innamorato, D-Allegheny, and Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Phila., have introduced legislation that would close a loophole in a Pennsylvania sales tax law. Currently, major online retailers, like Amazon, calculate taxes based on “location of fulfillment,” which...
Energy IndustryScience Daily

Ethane proxies for methane in oil and gas emissions

Measuring ethane in the atmosphere shows that the amounts of methane going into the atmosphere from oil and gas wells and contributing to greenhouse warming is higher than suggested by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to an international team of scientists who spent three years flying over three areas of the U.S. during all four seasons.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Lead paint poisons thousands of Pa. children each year. Advocates say now is the time to act

With the state awash in federal money, advocates are calling on lawmakers to invest in lead poisoning prevention and remediation efforts. Lead-based paint is the main cause of childhood lead poisoning in Pennsylvania. The paint was banned in the U.S. in 1978, but persists in older homes. About 9,000 children are poisoned in Pennsylvania each year, said Bruce Clash, Pennsylvania State Director of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids.
California StatePosted by
Fortune

GM invests in California lithium project to power its electric-vehicle batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors is investing millions of dollars in a pioneering project to extract lithium—a critical metal in electric-vehicle batteries—from superheated waters deep under California, throwing its weight behind a drive to produce lithium sustainably while reducing U.S. reliance on foreign supplies.