Diamondbacks' Josh Reddick: Fills in for Marte

The Diamondbacks pulled Calhoun (hamstring) from his rehab assignment after he felt more discomfort, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Calhoun will be shut down for several days, per manager Torey Lovullo, who said an MRI revealed "inflammation" in the hamstring. It's the same hamstring on which he had surgery in April. During the second game of his rehab assignment, the outfielder aggravated the injury when trying to avoid being hit by a pitch. The news of a delay in Calhoun's rehab means Josh Reddick, Josh Rojas and Pavin Smith will continue to share right field duties for Arizona.