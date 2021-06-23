Cancel
Diamondbacks' Josh Reddick: Fills in for Marte

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReddick replaced an injured Ketel Marte (hamstring) in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Milwaukee. He went 0-for-2 with a walk. Reddick entered the game as a pinch runner when Marte pulled up after hitting a ground-rule double in the first inning. He played right field while Pavin Smith moved from right to center. Hamstrings have been a recurring issue for Marte this season, so the Diamondbacks will want to make sure he's 100 percent. This could be a path to everyday at-bats for Reddick.

