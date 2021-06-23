Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Throws sim game

We could argue for days about the most shameful part of the clip to follow. Is it, as the post title indicates, the fact that when faced with a gimpy runner Daniel Vogelbach practically crawling home, and the ball already in the infield, the Diamondbacks still couldn't execute a basic throw to get him out? Is it that all of this happens in conjunction with the longest road losing streak in baseball history? Or is it the despair of announcer Steve Berthiaume, who has clearly gone insane from having to cover this team, and who begins screaming at them, on the very edge of a full mental breakdown, to "GET IT IN...GET IT IN!!!"?