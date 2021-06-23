Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Throws sim game
Widener (groin) threw two innings and 36 pitches in a live batting practice/simulated game environment Tuesday. This was the injured starter's second such session after throwing 31 pitches and taking fielding practice June 18. The right-hander has been dealing with a right groin strain that's limited him to 1.2 innings since April 22. He'll need to get that pitch count up before returning to the rotation and likely accomplish that while on a rehab assignment.www.cbssports.com